goGLOW Harbison Named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Regional Award Winner

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- goGLOW Harbison has been named a 2026 Best of South Carolina Regional Award winner, recognizing the studio’s commitment to delivering customized sunless tanning services and a client experience that has earned strong support from customers across the region.Known for their custom airbrush spray tanning services, goGLOW Harbison has built theirreputation around helping clients achieve a natural-looking glow through personalized service and innovative technology. The studio uses patented air filtration technology during the spray tanning process and develops its own tanning solutions and skincare products, allowing the company to maintain direct oversight of the ingredients and products used throughout the experience.The Best of South Carolina Awards celebrate businesses that have made a meaningful impact within their communities while consistently delivering quality service. For goGLOW Harbison, the recognition reflects a growing customer base and a continued focus on helping clients feel confident in their own skin.“We’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition,” said a representative of goGLOW Harbison. “Our team works hard to create an experience that feels personal, comfortable, and tailored to each client. This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us every day.”Beyond its signature spray tanning services, goGLOW Harbison offers a collection of skincare products designed to support and extend tanning results. Among the studio’s most popular offerings is the Hydrate lotion, a specially formulated national best seller that hydrates skin, improves the skin barrier while maintaining your beautiful glow. Additional products include Extend self-tanning lotion, body and face wash, and our award-winning Set-It Powder, that locks in the color and keeps you glowing!As goGLOW Harbison looks ahead, the team remains focused on providing high-quality service, investing in innovation, and helping clients feel confident year-round. The 2026 Best of South Carolina Regional Award marks an exciting milestone and reinforces the studio’s commitment to continuing that work in the years to come.For more information, click here.

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