Tommie Weber Celebrates Record Book Signing Event for Chasing Miracles at Flutterbuy Books & More

Chasing Miracles Book written by Tommie Weber Flutterby Books & More Event with Tommie Weber

Independent bookstore reports its "Best Day Ever" as readers gather to celebrate hope, kindness, and community.

Watching people connect over a story about kindness and hope was incredibly meaningful. The conversations throughout the day reminded me why I wrote Chasing Miracles in the first place.” — Tommie Webber

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and wellness advocate Tommie Weber celebrated the growing success of his inspirational novel, Chasing Miracles , during a sold-out author signing event at Flutterbuy Books & More in Cape Coral, Florida, where bookstore owner Lillian described the event as the independent bookstore's "Best Day Ever."The July 25 event welcomed readers from throughout Southwest Florida who gathered to meet Weber, hear the story behind the novel, and discuss its uplifting themes of faith, healing, compassion, and the enduring power of human connection. Throughout the afternoon, Weber signed books, spoke with readers one-on-one, and shared the inspiration behind the story that continues to resonate with audiences around the world."Watching people connect with one another over a story about kindness and hope was incredibly meaningful," said Weber. "The conversations throughout the day reminded me why I wrote Chasing Miracles in the first place. Every person who attended became part of that story."According to Flutterbuy Books & More, the signing became the most successful sales day in the bookstore's history."We had our BEST DAY EVER!!!!!!" said owner Lillian, thanking attendees for supporting local authors and independent bookstores. "The conversations, the smiles, the books signed, and the incredible sense of community reminded us why we love what we do."Chasing Miracles examines the enduring values of kindness, resilience, and community through the fictional town of Springfield, where extraordinary moments are woven into everyday life. The novel explores overcoming prejudice, embracing change, and preserving the ideals that unite people across generations while encouraging readers to recognize that lasting change often begins with individual acts of kindness, forgiveness, and hope.Readers have embraced the novel for its heartfelt storytelling and relatable characters, with the book now reaching audiences in multiple countries. The story continues to attract attention from readers seeking inspirational fiction that explores faith, personal growth, and the importance of investing in the lives of others.Weber, founder of the wellness company Chasing Miracles , has spent more than four decades studying natural wellness, personal growth, and the body's remarkable ability to heal. His experiences as an author, speaker, coach, and wellness educator have shaped the compassionate perspective reflected throughout the novel.Following the success of the Cape Coral signing, Weber plans to continue connecting with readers through future bookstore appearances, speaking engagements, and community events."Books have a unique ability to bring strangers together," Weber said. "If someone finishes Chasing Miracles with a little more hope, a little more compassion, or simply decides to be kinder to someone else, then the story has done exactly what I hoped it would."Chasing Miracles is available through select bookstores and online retailers.For interviews, speaking engagements, review copies, or additional information, please contact:Tommie WeberChasing MiraclesEmail: chasingmiracles@me.comWebsite: https://chasingmiracles.com/book/ 609-709-3950

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