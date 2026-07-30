Highway 169 Ely to Winton resurfacing work postponed to 2027 (July 30, 2026)

Latest news releases

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has postponed the Highway 169 resurfacing work between Ely and Winton that was expected to begin in early August 2026 until summer 2027. This work is being rescheduled to not interfere with firefighting operations in the area.



This project will resurface 3.7 miles of Highway 169 and repair and line culverts. Work will be completed under traffic with flagging operations. Exact construction dates will be determined next year.

Please visit the project website for additional information.

Work zone safety tips:

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

###