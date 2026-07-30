State Police Arrest Magnolia Man for Armed Robbery in Dover

Date Posted: Thursday, July 30th, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested 67-year-old Donald Johnson, Jr., of Magnolia, Delaware, for robbery and related offenses, following an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a Valero gas station in Dover.

On July 28, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., troopers responded to Valero, located at 1612 South Dupont Highway in Dover, for a report of an armed robbery. The investigation revealed that an unknown white male suspect, wearing dark clothing, entered the store with a large knife and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk was unable to open the register and the suspect fled, but not before stealing a pack of chewing gum. No one was injured. During the investigation, detectives learned of two similar robberies that occurred a short time later in the City of Dover.

With the assistance of the Dover Police Department, state police detectives identified Johnson as the suspect in the robbery and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On July 29, 2026, Johnson was arrested by the Dover Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service First State Fugitive Task Force.

Johnson was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $127,000 cash bond.

Robbery First Degree – Display What Appears to be a Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Theft under $1,500

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.