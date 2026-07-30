Sarah Zohar Recently Selected for Top 25 Global Impact Leaders By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Sarah Zohar at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarah Zohar was recently selected as a Top 25 Global Impact Leader for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her determination, integrity, and commitment to her field.While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an honor, only 25 of the world’s most brilliant minds who significantly influence the earth through their work and actions are selected for this distinction. These are individuals who push boundaries and challenge the status quo. They create positive change and inspire others to do the same.These special honorees are passionate about making a difference and have the skills, knowledge, and resources to make an impact. Sarah Zohar has proven herself to be an extraordinary professional and expert in the field. A chapter in Volume 4 will be dedicated to each honoree. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.With over a decade of experience in the design-and-build industry, Sarah Zohar has established herself as an accomplished leader in luxury residential design. As the Owner and Lead Interior Designer of Sarah Z Designs, she is renowned for transforming high-end residences into sophisticated, functional sanctuaries that reflect each client's unique vision and lifestyle.Sarah's expertise encompasses interior design, architecture, construction, CAD drafting, custom installations, and luxury home building. Known for her meticulous attention to detail and personalized approach, she creates timeless interiors that seamlessly blend beauty, functionality, wellness, and innovation.Inspired by nature, fashion, cuisine, architecture, science, and international travel, Sarah brings a fresh and artistic perspective to every project. Fluent in multiple languages and experienced in working with an international clientele, she has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional design solutions while cultivating lasting relationships with her clients. Her creative vision, technical expertise, and vibrant approach continue to distinguish her as one of the industry's most innovative and influential designers.Sarah graduated from The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, where she built a strong foundation in design and developed the skills that have defined her successful career. She has led exclusive residential projects throughout South Florida—including Aventura, Bal Harbour, Sunny Isles Beach, and Broward County—as well as luxury second homes in New York City, The Hamptons, and Deal, New Jersey.Throughout her illustrious career, Sarah has received numerous awards and international recognition for her outstanding contributions to the industry. In 2025, she was honored as Top Lead Interior Designer and Owner of the Year and received the prestigious Empowered Woman Award. This year, she will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was recently inducted into Bombshell Boss Babes 2026. She and her team will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals' Annual Awards Gala this December at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, where she will receive the Top Female Trailblazer in Interior Design Award. She has also earned one of IAOTP's highest distinctions with her selection for inclusion in Top 25 Global Impact Leaders, Volume 4, recognizing her exceptional leadership, innovation, and influence within the design industry.Looking back,, Sarah attributes her success to perseverance, an unwavering work ethic, and the guidance of mentors who inspired her along the way. Outside of her professional endeavors, she enjoys traveling and spending quality time with her family. Looking toward the future, Sarah is committed to continuing her pursuit of design excellence while inspiring and mentoring the next generation of interior designers to dream boldly, create fearlessly, and elevate the profession.For more information, please visit: www.sarahzdesigns.com Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHcpyV0PBEA About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.