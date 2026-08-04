West Coast Informatics and Form.io Partner to Bring Clinical Terminology Standards into Healthcare Data Capture

West Coast Informatics and Form.io partner to bring standard medical terminology directly into healthcare forms

TermHub integration lets Form.io healthcare customers capture form data using clinical terminology standards, making it usable for exchange, FHIR, and analytics

With TermHub, Form.io healthcare customers can now connect forms to clinical standards through this integration, helping make their collected data more useful from the moment it's captured.” — Jesse Efron

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Coast Informatics and Form.io today announced a partnership connecting Form.io's enterprise form platform with TermHub™ clinical terminology services. Form.io lets organizations build dynamic forms and embed data collection directly into applications. TermHub adds the terminology infrastructure needed to capture that data against recognized clinical terminology standards, the coded vocabularies that let health data be shared and understood across healthcare systems, such as clinical, research, and payer platforms.

Through the partnership, organizations working with healthcare data can connect Form.io fields to TermHub so submitted data is stored using clinical standards like SNOMED CT and LOINC to normalize it at data capture. Records then carry consistent clinical meaning across systems, making them readily usable for health information exchange, FHIR resources, and analytics. Preserving that meaning as data moves between systems reduces the risk of misinterpretation and information loss.

Healthcare organizations rely on digital forms across patient intake, clinical documentation, and quality reporting. Free text fields and picklists collect information, but rarely in a way that can be consistently interpreted, exchanged, or analyzed at scale. That leaves informatics teams to normalize the data later. TermHub and Form.io move that work upstream, so form data carries standard meaning from the point of entry.

"Forms are often where healthcare data quality begins," said Jesse Efron, Chief Operating Officer of West Coast Informatics. "A form can be easy to use and still create downstream interoperability problems if the submitted data is not represented consistently across systems and use cases. With TermHub, Form.io healthcare customers can now connect forms to clinical terminology standards through this integration, helping make the data they collect more useful from the moment it is captured."

"Healthcare organizations need flexible tools that fit their operations while still supporting data quality and interoperability," said Gary Wetzel, CEO and Co-Founder of Form.io. "By partnering with West Coast Informatics, we are giving healthcare customers a stronger path to build dynamic healthcare forms that support clinical terminology standards."

The partnership is available now through the Form.io partner ecosystem.

About West Coast Informatics

West Coast Informatics is a healthcare terminology and clinical informatics company focused on semantic interoperability, mapping, normalization, and standards-based data solutions. The company supports healthcare organizations, standards bodies, government agencies, and technology vendors working to improve the quality and usability of clinical data.

About TermHub

TermHub, from West Coast Informatics, is a healthcare terminology platform providing access to code systems, mappings, value sets, terminology browsing, and FHIR terminology services. It helps organizations use standards such as SNOMEDCT, LOINC, RXNORM, and ICD10CM across applications, analytics, and interoperability initiatives.

About Form.io

Form.io is the self-hosted enterprise platform for building dynamic forms, managing submissions, generating APIs, and powering agentic workflows directly within applications. Trusted by organizations across healthcare, government, financial services, and other regulated industries, Form.io helps enterprises build secure applications while maintaining control over their data and workflows.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.