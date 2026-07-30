NJ Chamber of Commerce Is Honoring 10 Women Business Leaders and Advocates Who Are Making a Difference

These Exceptional Women Will Receive the NJ Chamber's 'Women of Inspiration’ Awards

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce announced today that it will honor 10 exceptional women who have used talent and hard work to create economic opportunities and help make New Jersey a better place to live and work. The women will be recognized at the 2026 Women of Inspiration Awards Reception, on Oct. 22, at The National Conference Center in East Windsor.

The N.J. Chamber’s Women of Inspiration Awards recognize women who are inspiring leaders or advocates in the state’s business community.

"We are proud to recognize the New Jersey Chamber’s 10 Women of Inspiration, whose accomplishments reflect the strength and diversity of New Jersey’s business community," said Tom Bracken, president and CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. "Representing a wide range of industries, backgrounds and experiences, these remarkable leaders inspire through their innovation, dedication and impact. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at this year's reception."

The event will feature a reception, providing attendees with the opportunity to network with industry leaders and honorees.

To register for the 2026 Women of Inspiration Awards event, click here.

This year’s distinguished honorees are:

Alice H. Parker Outstanding Woman of Inspiration Award

Amy Mansue

CEO, Inspira Health Network

Amy has dedicated four decades to advancing healthcare, serving in both the public sector and within hospitals and health systems across New Jersey. Known for her visionary leadership, she is committed to creating exceptional health care experiences, promoting employee wellness and strengthening the communities she serves. Under her guidance, Inspira has been recognized as a Top Workplace and has grown into a trusted community partner. After serving as president and CEO from 2020 to 2025, Amy continues her leadership as CEO, focused on advancing the organization’s mission and long-term strategic vision. Previously, Amy served as executive vice president and chief experience officer at RWJBarnabas Health and as CEO of Children’s Specialized Hospital. She has chaired numerous statewide organizations, including the Rutgers University Board of Trustees, the New Jersey Hospital Association Board and the N.J. Chamber of Commerce Board. She currently serves as lead director of the Middlesex Water Company board, audit chair of the Rutgers University Board of Governors, a member of the New Jersey Resources board and a member of the New Jersey Hospital Association board.

Employer Advocate Award

Kellie Doucette

Chief Operating Officer to New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill

Kellie is New Jersey’s first-ever chief operating officer, responsible for coordinating state government agencies and turning the policy into action. Early in the administration, she has played a key role in Gov. Sherrill’s 21-county business outreach tour, meeting with employers to identify challenges, opportunities and ways to reduce the state’s red tape. Throughout her career, Kellie has built a reputation for bringing people together, solving complex problems and delivering results. She previously served as district director for Rep. Sherrill’s congressional office from 2019 to 2024 – and led Gov.-Elect Sherrill’s transition team. A graduate of Harvard University with a degree in economics, Kellie began her career as an actuary in healthcare policy before transitioning to politics in 2016, where she joined the team that helped elect Sherrill to Congress.

Outstanding Corporate Leader Award

Heather Staples

Executive Vice President of Enterprise Operations, Business and Technology Solutions, & Chief Information Officer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Heather joined Horizon BCBSNJ in 2024 as executive vice president and chief information officer and is a member of Horizon’s leadership team. A strong advocate for advancing health care and addressing many of the industry’s most critical issues throughout her more than 30-year career, she oversees technology, information security, enterprise program management, analytics and operations, including claims, enrollment and billing. She is responsible for the company’s technology budget and technology development. Previously, Heather spent more than a decade building and leading Geneia, a health care technology, AI and analytics subsidiary of Capital Blue Cross. There, she served as president and CEO, supporting more than 8 million members through health plans, providers and employers. Heather holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Notre Dame College and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.

Association Advocate Award

Debbie Hart

President & CEO, BioNJ

Debbie has helped shape New Jersey’s biotechnology and life sciences industry for more than three decades. Since co-founding BioNJ in 1994, she has built the organization into a leading voice for nearly 400 research-based companies, supporting medical innovation, investment and patient access while strengthening the state’s position as a global biopharmaceutical leader. Debbie is a member of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors – and serves as chair of the New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology, advancing opportunities for entrepreneurs, researchers and technology companies. Most recently, she was appointed to Gov. Sherrill’s transition team and expanded BioNJ’s presence with a satellite office in New Brunswick. A graduate of Trenton State College and Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School, Debbie has been recognized among the world’s most influential leaders in biotech.

Issues Advocate Award

Eileen Mannion

Vice President, Public Policy-State & Local Government Affairs, Verizon

Eileen has spent 22 years at Verizon, currently leading its public policy and government affairs work in New Jersey. She also serves as a national subject matter expert, supporting all the company’s state and local government affairs teams. A graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law and Monmouth University, Eileen previously served as deputy counsel to the New Jersey Assembly and assistant counsel in the Governor’s Counsel’s Office, advising on matters related to Human Services and appointments. She continues to support New Jersey’s business community as a valuable member and recent addition to the N.J. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. In addition, she volunteers with Unite for HER, supporting women affected by breast and ovarian cancer.

Business Innovation Award

Liat Krawczyk

Executive Director, New Jersey AI Hub

Liat is founding executive director of the NJ AI Hub, a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership between the N.J. Economic Development Authority, Princeton University, Microsoft and CoreWeave. The Hub mobilizes New Jersey's research, industry, and public-sector strengths to accelerate AI innovation, workforce development, and broad-based economic opportunity. Previously, Liat served as senior advisor for workforce strategy and head of childcare at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Program Office. There, she supported the rollout of a $300 million workforce effort aligned with $37 billion in semiconductor investments. Before that, she was VP of innovation industries at the NYC Economic Development Corporation. She founded the NYCEDC Childcare Innovation Lab and co-led Cyber NYC, a $100 million public-private initiative to grow NYC’s cybersecurity ecosystem. She also served as head of strategy for a machine learning PropTech startup, founded a small international education nonprofit and is the director of several documentary films.

Business Advocate Award

Michele Siekerka

President & CEO, New Jersey Business & Industry Association

Michele is an unwavering advocate for the business community, pushing every day for policies that make New Jersey more affordable, competitive and business-friendly. She is a collaborative and inspiring leader who brings people together around issues that matter most to New Jersey’s business community. She is also a passionate champion of women’s leadership and the advancement of women in business. Before joining NJBIA in 2014, she served as deputy commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Following Superstorm Sandy, Michele played a key role in coordinating funding, outreach and resources to help rebuild the state’s environmental infrastructure. An attorney by trade, she previously served as president and CEO of the Mercer Regional Chamber of Commerce, vice president of human resources and senior legal counsel at AAA, and a partner in a Mercer County law firm.

Outstanding NJ Chamber Service Award

Aiysha “A.J.” Johnson

CEO & Executive Director, NJCPA

AJ has emerged as a leading voice on the future of New Jersey’s accounting profession. As head of the NJCPA since 2023, she represents thousands of CPAs while championing initiatives to strengthen the profession’s talent pipeline, advancing best practices and reforming licensure requirements. A dedicated member of the N.J. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, AJ is a familiar presence at business events across the state, advocating for both the accounting profession and New Jersey’s broader business community. Before leading the NJCPA, AJ was executive director of BKR International’s Americas Region. She has held leadership roles at various professional, global and industry-specific associations including the nation’s largest healthcare performance improvement company. AJ served on the University of Chicago’s Alumni Board and as a director-at-large of the university’s Chicago Women’s Alliance in addition to various boards in the state, and is a recipient of numerous awards and recognition.

Young Professional Award

Fatema Raza

Partner, Withum

Fatema Raza is the National Real Estate Practice Leader at Withum and a respected leader within both the firm and the community. In addition to leading one of the firm's key industry practices, she actively contributes to firmwide initiatives and events and is involved with the Women of Withum and Aspire team member resource groups. An inaugural board member of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Network, Fatema helps connect and develop the next generation of business leaders. Beyond her profession, she serves on the board of NY/NJ Baykeeper, an organization dedicated to protecting, preserving and restoring the NY/NJ Harbor Estuary, and acts as Treasurer of Enabling Minds, a nonprofit focused on improving the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities. Closer to home, Fatema is an active volunteer in her children’s schools, serving as a PTO Sunshine Parent.

Business Communications Award

Joanna Gagis

Senior Correspondent, NJ Spotlight News

Joanna believes that local journalism matters – and that facts matter. Since joining NJ Spotlight News in 2018 as a multimedia journalist, she has advanced to senior correspondent, anchor and show host, earning a reputation for sharp news judgment and compelling storytelling. She currently covers the intersection of business and public policy, with a focus on politics, education, healthcare, energy, the environment and more. Joanna has received the New Jersey Public Health Association’s Lloyd M. Felmy Award and a NJ Society of Professional Journalists award for outstanding coverage of public health. She has also emceed the Byrne-Kean Dinner, which honors journalists of integrity. Further, she served on the board of Oasis, a nonprofit that helps women and children overcome poverty.