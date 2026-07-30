Miracle Car Wash Advisors Represents Wash Factory in Sale to Tagg-N-Go

Miracle Car Wash Advisors advises Utah's Wash Factory on its sale to Tagg-N-Go, marking the firm's fifth closing across five states this month.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miracle Car Wash Advisors , a leading specialized advisor in car wash mergers and acquisitions, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Wash Factory, a premier express car wash platform in Utah, to Tagg-N-Go, one of the Mountain West's leading express car wash operators.Miracle Car Wash Advisors exclusively represented Wash Factory throughout a confidential and competitive sale process, advising ownership from valuation and strategic positioning through due diligence and closing.The Wash Factory transaction marks the fifth closing completed by Miracle Car Wash Advisors across five different states in recent weeks, underscoring the firm's continued momentum and reinforcing its position as one of the nation's most active boutique M&A advisory firms focused exclusively on the car wash industry. As strategic operators, private equity firms, and institutional investors continue aggressively pursuing high-quality express car wash platforms, demand for well-positioned assets remains exceptionally strong.John-Michael Tamburro, Strategic Advisor at Miracle Car Wash Advisors, commented:"The momentum we're seeing across the market continues to create significant opportunities for owners who are considering a sale, recapitalization, or strategic partnership. Every transaction is unique, but our responsibility remains the same — to understand our clients' objectives, position their business thoughtfully, and execute a confidential, competitive process that empowers them to make the best decision for themselves, their families, and their future."John Hammond, Owner of Wash Factory, added:"Working with Miracle Car Wash Advisors was an outstanding experience from start to finish. Their professionalism, communication, and industry expertise made what could have been a stressful process feel organized and seamless. They were true advocates for our interests, kept us informed every step of the way, and delivered an excellent outcome. I highly recommend Miracle Car Wash Advisors to any car wash owner considering the sale of their business."As institutional investors, private equity firms, and strategic operators continue expanding across the country, Miracle Car Wash Advisors remains focused on helping owners maximize value through confidential sell-side representation, strategic positioning, buyer outreach, and competitive transaction processes designed to deliver exceptional outcomes for every stakeholder involved.About Miracle Car Wash AdvisorsMiracle Car Wash Advisors is a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm exclusively focused on the car wash industry. The firm has advised on billions of dollars in completed car wash transactions, representing owners throughout the United States in confidential sales, recapitalizations, and strategic advisory assignments.Through its disciplined competitive bid process and deep relationships with strategic buyers, private equity firms, family offices, and institutional investors, Miracle Car Wash Advisors consistently helps owners maximize enterprise value while achieving their financial and personal goals. To learn more, visit miracle-re.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.