Containment on Akawa Butte Fire reaches 19 percent as crews push deeper into fire interior

Firefighters made significant progress overnight on the lightning-caused Akawa Butte Fire, increasing containment to 19 percent. The blaze is now estimated at 27,429 acres. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is in the process of demobilizing resources from the fire. This will be the last updated posted here.

Crews have achieved a mop-up depth of 100 to 150 feet around much of the fire’s perimeter. To ensure control lines remain secure, firefighters are using handheld infrared (cameras to detect residual heat along Indian Ford Road and the northeast flank within the Crooked River National Grassland.

Current Operations and Resources: A total of 1,232 personnel are currently assigned to the incident under the command of Matt Howard. Today’s priorities include:

Aggressive Mop-up: Crews are working directly along the fire’s edge to extinguish remaining heat and strengthen control lines.

Crews are working directly along the fire’s edge to extinguish remaining heat and strengthen control lines. Spot Fire Patrols: Firefighters are gridding and patrolling the area to catch any new spot fires.

Firefighters are gridding and patrolling the area to catch any new spot fires. Hazard Mitigation: Teams are identifying and removing hazard trees and assessing unburned vegetation within the perimeter to determine if additional fire lines are necessary.

The current resource list includes 40 hand crews, 38 engines, 27 water tenders, and 18 helicopters.

Weather and Safety Outlook: Elevated fire weather is expected to continue throughout the week, bringing hot, dry, and breezy conditions. Due to the high volume of heavy equipment on area roads, officials are asking drivers to use extreme caution and slow down when traveling near the incident.

Evacuations and Closures: Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices remain in effect for portions of Deschutes and Jefferson counties. For the most current evacuation information and interactive maps, residents should visit:

Public land closures implemented by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service remain in effect to ensure public and firefighter safety.

Current air quality and smoke outlook information can be found at airnow.gov. For daily updates, the public can follow the official Facebook page.