Thrive Financial Announces Successful Completion of Series A Financing

Investment Led by Flintlock Capital, 1st & Main Growth Partners, and Citi SPRINT Positions Thrive to Accelerate Growth and Expand the Home Improvement Ecosystem

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrive Financial, a Virginia-based technology platform transforming how homeowners finance and manage home improvement projects, today announced the successful completion of its Series A financing round. The investment was led by Flintlock Capital, with participation from 1st and Main Growth Partners, and Citi SPRINT, whose participation underscores a shared commitment to advancing innovation across the home improvement and financial services industries.The Series A investment represents more than capital—it reflects the confidence these investors have in Thrive's vision to modernize the home improvement financing experience and strengthen the connections between homeowners, contractors, lenders, and financial institutions. Asstrategic partners, 1st and Main, Flintlock Capital, and Citi Ventures will serve as ambassadors for Thrive, helping expand the company's presence within the established financial ecosystem while accelerating opportunities across the home improvement market."Completing our Series A marks an exciting milestone for Thrive," said Jasjeev Sawhney, Founder and CEO of Thrive Financial. "We're proud to partner with investors who not only recognize the tremendous opportunity in the home improvement sector but also share our belief that homeowners deserve a simpler, more transparent financial experience. Their strategic expertise and industry relationships will be invaluable as we continue to scale."The new funding will support Thrive's continued product innovation, expansion of strategic partnerships, enhancement of its technology platform, and growth across key markets. As demand for flexible, integrated home improvement financing continues to rise, Thrive is well positioned to become the trusted financial infrastructure connecting homeowners with the products and services they need."Our investors bring deep expertise across financial services, technology, and innovation," said Jasjeev Sawhney. "Their investment validates our platform and creates meaningful opportunities to integrate home improvement assets more deeply into the broader financial ecosystem."The Series A financing strengthens Thrive's position as a leading innovator in home improvement financial technology and establishes a strong foundation for the company's next phase of growth.About Thrive FinancialThrive is a financial technology company decided to transforming the home improvement financing experience. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, Thrive connects homeowners, contractors and financial institutions with seamless financing solutions that make investing in the home easier, more accessible, and more transparent.About Flintlock CapitalFlintlock Capital is a venture capital firm headquartered in Tysons, Virginia. Founded in 2022 by Joe Shamess and Seda Goff, Flintlock Capital's fintech-as-a-horizon investment thesis backs companies leveraging financial technology as a horizon multiplier to drive innovation and transformation across diverse sectors. For more information visit www.flintlockcapital.com About 1st & Main Growth Partners1st & Main Growth Partners is a specialized investment firm focused exclusively on financial services and financial technology. Founded in 1986, the firm has deployed more than $6.0 billion of capital across over 3,300 financial services companies through 11 investment funds. Leveraging four decades of sector specialization, 1st & Main partners with exceptional management teams to help build durable businesses across banking, payments, infrastructure, software, and other financial services markets. The firm's deep industry relationships, proprietary research platform, and extensive financial network provide portfolio companies with strategic, operational, and commercial support. For more information, visit www.1standmain.co

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