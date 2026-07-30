Flood-affected SNAP households have until Aug. 10 to replace food lost in McKinley County

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Health Care Authority is giving SNAP households in McKinley County evacuated by flooding until Aug. 10 to request replacement benefits for food lost during the flood.

About 1,223 people are eligible for the extension, which covers those evacuated because of the flooding and living in McKinley County ZIP codes 87301, 87305 or 87327.

“No family should have to choose between recovering from a flood and putting food on the table,” said Niki Kozlowski, director of the New Mexico Health Care Authority’s Income Support Division. “If you lost food because of the McKinley County floods, contact us. We want to help you replace your groceries, so you have one less thing to worry about.”

Who can request replacement benefits:

Households in McKinley County ZIP codes 87301, 87305 or 87327 that were evacuated because of the flooding.

Household that lost food purchased with SNAP between July 21 and Aug 10, 2026.

SNAP households must complete and sign a replacement request (a telephonic signature is accepted for phone requests).

Replacement benefits can cover the value of food lost, up to the household’s monthly SNAP benefit amount.

How to request replacement benefits:

Call the Health Care Authority at 1-800-283-4465 as soon as possible. Requests must be submitted by Aug. 10, 2026.

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About the New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority connects New Mexicans to the care and support they need to live healthy, full lives. The agency administers Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), cash assistance, child support services, and behavioral health care across the state. HCA also oversees the State Health Benefits program for state employees and manages the Health Care Affordability Fund to help make coverage more affordable for working families. The agency licenses health care facilities, investigates complaints, and ensures providers deliver safe, high-quality care. In addition, HCA supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through a variety of home and community-based programs that protect health, safety, and human rights.