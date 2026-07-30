FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 17, 2026

Governor Kehoe Seeks Joint Federal, State, and Local Damage Assessments in Preparation for Federal Disaster Declaration Request after July 9-11 Flash Flooding and Severe Storms Multi-Agency Resource Center in Reynolds County to open next week as one-stop shop for survivors to receive disaster assistance

Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in nine counties in response to historic flash flooding and severe storms July 9-11. Continue reading the news release from Governor Kehoe's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov