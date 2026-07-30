Creator Jenny Solares Earns 2026 Premios Juventud Nomination for Best LOL

Jenny Solares, Premios Juventud Nominee.

The Millie Un Placer creator is recognized by Univision for her impact in digital comedy and Latino culture

This nomination means so much because it represents the incredible community that has supported me every step of the way. To be recognized by Premios Juventud is an honor.” — Jenny Solares

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital content creator Jenny Solares has been nominated for the 2026 Premios Juventud in the Best LOL category, recognizing her ability to entertain millions through original comedy and authentic storytelling that has resonated with audiences across social media.Presented by Univision, Premios Juventud celebrates the artists, creators, athletes, and changemakers shaping Latino culture. Solares, based the U.S., joins this year's leading digital personalities, underscoring both the growing influence of creators in entertainment and her ability to connect with audiences across the Americas through comedy.Known for her relatable humor, engaging personality, and highly shareable content, Jenny has cultivated a loyal community of 4.8 million followers by creating comedy inspired by everyday life and the experiences that connect people across generations and cultures.”This nomination means so much because it represents the incredible community that has supported me every step of the way," said Jenny Solares. "Creating content has always been about making people laugh and finding joy in everyday moments. To be recognized by Premios Juventud is an honor, and I'm grateful to everyone who watches, shares, and believes in what I do."Solares is represented by Millie Un Placer, a bespoke creative studio and marketing agency representing a curated roster of high-impact Latino creators and influencers spanning comedy, lifestyle, beauty, entertainment, and culture. Through strategic representation, brand partnerships, and business development, the agency helps creators transform influence into enduring brands and long-term careers."The best creators don't chase trends, they create communities,” said Shermalee Nicholson, Founder and Managing Director, Millie Un Placer. “Jenny has earned the trust of her audience by being consistently funny, relatable, and unapologetically herself. This nomination reflects the impact she's made, and we couldn't be more excited to see her recognized by Premios Juventud."Fans can vote for Jenny in the Best LOL category by visiting the official Premios Juventud voting platform ( https://www.premiosjuventud.com/vota ).About Jenny SolaresJenny Solares is a digital content creator known for her comedic videos, relatable storytelling, and engaging online presence. Through humor and authenticity, she has built a thriving community across social media, creating content that celebrates everyday moments and connects with audiences around the world.About Millie Un PlacerMillie Un Placer is a bespoke creative studio and marketing agency representing a curated roster of high-impact Latino creators and influencers across entertainment, lifestyle, comedy, and culture. The company partners with creators to build enduring brands through strategic management, business development, brand partnerships, and career growth.Media Contact:tracymcgraw23@icloud.com

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