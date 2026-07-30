'Party in Paradise' Returns to Old School Square for Florida’s Official Jimmy Buffett Day

DDA Logo Old School Square Logo Party In Paradise - A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett Party In Paradise - A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett

Delray Beach DDA celebration features live music, margaritas, contests and island-inspired fun on August 28

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is bringing back "Party in Paradise": Delray's Tribute to Jimmy Buffett in celebration of Florida’s official Jimmy Buffett Day.The free community event will feature live music, Los Linderos Tequila margaritas, island-inspired activities, and a laid-back tropical atmosphere. Attendees can participate in costume contests, limbo competitions, interactive art activities, games and more.Guests are encouraged to wear their best Hawaiian shirts, raise their fins, and celebrate the music and spirit of Jimmy Buffett.WHEN: Friday, August 28, 2026; 5:00 to 10:00 p.m.SCHEDULE:5:00 p.m. -- Gates Open & Fins Up! Toast to Jimmy Buffett to kick off Party in Paradise5:00 to 6:15 p.m. -- Cape Universal (First Act)6:30 to 7:45 p.m. -- Strawberry Lane (Second Act)8:00 to 9:30 p.m. -- Private Stock: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett (Headliner)WHERE: The Amphitheatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.Public parking is available at the Old School Square Parking Garage, located at 95 NE First Ave.COST: General admission is free.VIP admission is $50 and includes access to an exclusive VIP lounge, seating, a dedicated bar, and one complimentary drink ticket.Tickets are available at: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events/free-sunset-kickoff-concert-bon-jovi-tribute-zzsc6-dr99s-npshs-yb8fm DETAILS: The rain-or-shine celebration invites the community to enjoy an evening of live music, tropical drinks and island fun at Old School Square.Attendees may bring takeout from a favorite Downtown Delray Beach restaurant or purchase food and beverages from on-site vendors. Lawn chairs are encouraged. Outside alcohol is not permitted inside the venue.SPONSORS: Aronberg & Aronberg Injury Law Firm, International Materials, TicketSocket, and Los Linderos Tequila.Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact 561-243-1077 or oss@downtowndelraybeach.com.For more information and a complete schedule of events at Old School Square, visit: https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/events Follow updates on social media at @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquareAbout Old School SquareOld School Square is a historic cultural arts campus in the heart of Downtown Delray Beach. Old School Square’s mission is to create a welcoming space where the community comes together for high-quality, diverse and interactive art experiences, while honoring the 100-year-old historic campus. The 6-acre campus is owned by the City of Delray Beach and is home to early 20th century school buildings that have been renovated and are now a fine arts museum (Cornell Art Museum), wedding and events venue (The Vintage Gym), and a performance theatre and creative arts school (Crest Theatre building). The campus also boasts an outdoor Amphitheatre for live music performances, a park and its own parking garage. Old School Square takes up an entire city block at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue. The address is 51 N. Swinton Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444.Learn more at https://delrayoldschoolsquare.com/about

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.