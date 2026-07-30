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Author Issues Open Challenge to Historians and Mathematicians: 'Don't take my word for it. See for yourself.'

**Alt text:** Close-up of the handwritten Declaration of Independence showing the misspelled word “Repres tative,” with the letters “en” inserted above the line to correct it to “Representative.”

The first 'mistake' in the Declaration

Close-up of the handwritten Declaration of Independence showing the phrase “answered only by repeated injury,” with the word “only” inserted above the line as a correction.

The second 'mistake' in the Declaration

Jefferson’s original rough draft of the Declaration of Independence showing the phrase “answered only by repeated injury,” with the inserted word “only” highlighted in green and the surrounding sentence boxed in red for emphasis.

Jefferson's original Declaration Draft showing the same "answered by" mistake.

Alan W. Green, author of the new book, The America Codes, is inviting skeptics to test his claims about hidden patterns in the Declaration of Independence.

I want people to see it with their own eyes, not just believe what I say.”
— Alan W. Green

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most books that claim to uncover hidden history ask readers to trust the author. The America Codes, a new book from researcher and author Alan W. Green, releasing August 2, 2026, is taking a different approach: it is asking to be checked.

The book argues that the Declaration of Independence contains a series of mathematical and geometric patterns connecting the document to America's 250th anniversary. Rather than presenting the claim as settled fact, Green is publishing the underlying proofs alongside the book and inviting historians, mathematicians, educators, scientists, and the general public to verify — or challenge — the patterns for themselves.

"I'm not asking anyone to take this on faith," Green says. "I'm putting the clues on the table. If I'm wrong, I want someone to show me where. If I'm right, I want people to see it with their own eyes, not just believe what I say."

To support the challenge, Green and his team are releasing a series of short video walkthroughs — each one focused on a single, verifiable pattern — so viewers can follow the evidence for themselves.

Green is no stranger to pattern-based research. His prior work decoding hidden structures in Shakespeare's plays was featured in Gaia TV's Shakespeare Decoded series, and he has spent 22 years studying numerical and symbolic patterns in historical documents.

"The America Codes is a novel way to tell a true story," says Green, "a distinction that is critical in this age of AI-distributed misinformation."

Media, educators, and researchers interested in reviewing the underlying evidence ahead of publication can request a digital preview through the contact below.

The America Codes is available on Amazon.

More information at www.TheAmericaCodes.com.

About Alan W. Green:
Alan is a cryptographic researcher and author whose work spans Shakespearean text analysis, sacred geometry, and American historical documents. His prior work includes the Gaia TV series Shakespeare Decoded and the book Dee-Coding Shakespeare.

Elizabeth Booth
Alan W. Green, Inc.
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"The America Codes" short promotional video

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Author Issues Open Challenge to Historians and Mathematicians: 'Don't take my word for it. See for yourself.'

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