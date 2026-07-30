JNR Plumbing LLC Expands Services to Include Novo Water Conditioning Systems

JNR Plumbing LLC offers Novo Water Conditioning Systems for cleaner, healthier water solutions and improved home comfort.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JNR Plumbing LLC has expanded its plumbing services to now include Novo Water Conditioning systems, giving homeowners and businesses access to professionally tested, properly designed, and expertly installed water treatment solutions.While JNR Plumbing has previously installed standard water filters when requested by customers, the addition of Novo Water Conditioning marks a more complete and professional approach to water treatment. This expanded service allows JNR Plumbing to test water conditions, identify the customer’s specific concerns, and recommend the right solution for the property rather than simply installing a basic filter.Novo Water Conditioning systems can help address common water quality concerns such as hard water, scale buildup, sediment, chlorine taste or odor, staining, and poor-tasting drinking water. Each recommendation is based on the property’s water conditions, plumbing system, and household or business needs.At JNR Plumbing, our team is always looking for ways to give customers better long-term solutions, not just quick repairs. Adding Novo Water Conditioning systems gives us another way to protect the home, improve water quality, and help customers get more out of their plumbing systems, fixtures, and appliances.JNR Plumbing’s technicians are trained to evaluate the customer’s plumbing system, review water quality concerns, and recommend the right system for the property. Proper installation and calibration are especially important with water treatment equipment because each home’s water conditions and usage needs can be different.Benefits of Novo Water Conditioning systems installed by JNR Plumbing may include:● Better-tasting drinking water● Reduced hard water scale buildup● Improved protection for plumbing fixtures and appliances● Water treatment options for city water and well water● Professionally installed and serviced equipment● System recommendations based on water testing and household needsWith the addition of Novo Water Conditioning products, JNR Plumbing continues to expand its service options for customers throughout Stamford, Greenwich, Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Westport, Fairfield County, and surrounding Connecticut communities.Customers interested in learning more about water softeners, filtration systems, drinking water systems, or whole-home water treatment options can contact JNR Plumbing LLC or schedule service through the company’s website at JNRPlumbing.com.About JNR Plumbing LLCJNR Plumbing LLC provides residential and commercial plumbing, heating drain cleaning , and water treatment services in Stamford, CT, and surrounding Fairfield County communities. The company is known for professional service, clear communication, trained technicians, and a customer-focused approach.JNR Plumbing customers receive appointment updates, technician information, and professional service from uniformed technicians who arrive prepared to diagnose the issue, explain available options, and complete the work properly.For more information or to schedule service, visit JNRPlumbing.com.

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