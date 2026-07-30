2026 New Mexico Open Increases Purse, Becoming One of America's Highest-Paying State Open Golf Championships

An aerial view of Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort shows the first hole at left, the 18th hole at center and the ninth hole at right. The resort is the host venue and title sponsor of the 2026 New Mexico Open Presented by New Mexico True. Duff Foreman™, a lifelike digital human and autonomous AI sports broadcast personality, stands on the tee box of the 18th hole at Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort in Elephant Butte, N.M. Foreman will join acclaimed golf broadcasters Notah Begay III and R The 2026 New Mexico Open will be hosted by Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort. New Mexico TRUE is the presenting sponsor

Projected to become 2nd highest-paying championship administered by one of the PGA of America's 41 Sections and the 4th highest-paying State Open nationwide.

A projected $137,000 purse and a $30,000 highest finishing professional check place the New Mexico Open at Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort among the country's premier State Open championships. ” — Cory Armstrong, Sun Country Section of the PGA of America

ELEPHANT BUTTE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 New Mexico Open at Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort , presented by New Mexico True, will increase its professional purse to $137,000, including a $30,000 first-place prize that represents a 50 percent increase over the $20,000 awarded to the tournament champion in 2025.A review of publicly available purse information indicates the increase would position the championship as the second highest-paying State Open administered by one of the PGA of America's 41 PGA Sections and the fourth highest-paying State Open championship nationwide, including those administered by state golf associations and other governing organizations."A projected $137,000 purse and a $30,000 highest finishing professional check place the New Mexico Open among the country's premier State Open championships," said Cory Armstrong, Executive Director of the Sun Country Section of the PGA of America. "Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort continues to work with us to elevate this championship in ways that benefit the players, the tournament, and the game of golf in New Mexico."The increase is expected to attract one of the strongest professional fields in the championship's 72-year history. Leading PGA professionals and elite amateur golfers from throughout New Mexico and across the United States will compete for one of the nation's largest State Open purses."We've always believed the New Mexico Open could become one of the country's premier State Open championships," said James Prendamano, CEO and co-founder of PreReal Investments and owner of Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort. "We're committed to creating a championship that attracts outstanding players, delivers a memorable experience for spectators and introduces more people to everything southern New Mexico has to offer. Increasing the purse is another step toward that goal."Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort recently retained Troon, the world's largest golf management company, to oversee golf operations and support the continued growth of the resort and the New Mexico Open.“Since moving to Turtleback Mountain Resort, the New Mexico Open has established itself as one of the nation’s premier state open championships,” said Kris Strauss, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing for Troon. “Ownership’s continued investment in the tournament, the resort, and the overall player experience, combined with the dedication of the entire Turtleback Mountain Resort team, continues to raise the bar and set a new standard for state opens across the country.”The Open returns on Sept. 13 for the Pro-Am and Sept. 14-16, 2026, for the professional championship. Admission will be free for spectators throughout championship week, marking the first time spectators have been actively invited to attend the event."The continued growth of the New Mexico Open demonstrates the important role sports tourism plays in New Mexico's economy," said Lancing Adams, acting secretary of the New Mexico Tourism Department. "Events like this attract visitors, generate national attention and showcase the people, communities and experiences that make New Mexico a great place to visit. We're proud to support a championship that continues to elevate New Mexico's profile."Beyond the record purse, the championship will feature a live, multi-platform broadcast hosted by four-time PGA Tour winner, recipient of the 2026 Payne Steward Award, and NBC Sports and GOLF Channel analyst Notah Begay III alongside veteran ESPN broadcaster Ryan Burr. Coverage will include the live public debut of Duff Foreman ™, an autonomous, human-appearing, conversational AI broadcast personality developed for live sports, extreme golf adventures, entertainment and interactive media. Based on a review of publicly available information, organizers believe Duff Foreman, could become the first known autonomous, conversational AI broadcast personality to appear live on-screen and interact with human hosts during coverage of a professional golf tournament."The New Mexico Open has become one of the most important annual events in our community," said Richard Holcomb, mayor of Elephant Butte. "Its continued growth brings new visitors, supports local businesses and introduces people from across the country to everything that makes Elephant Butte a special place to live, work and visit. We're proud to welcome one of the nation's premier State Open championships to our city."The championship is expected to generate tens of millions of media impressions while showcasing Turtleback Mountain Golf & Resort, Elephant Butte, Sierra County and New Mexico to golf fans around the world.About the New Mexico OpenThe New Mexico Open is New Mexico's premier state golf championship, bringing together many of the Southwest's top professional and amateur golfers to compete in a 54-hole stroke-play tournament for one of the region's largest purses. Organized by the Sun Country Section of the PGA of America, the championship has been played annually since 1954. www.suncountrygolf.com/newmexicoopen/ About Turtleback Mountain Golf & ResortTurtleback Mountain Golf & Resort, home of the New Mexico Open, is a premier golf, residential and resort community located in Elephant Butte, New Mexico, just minutes from Elephant Butte Lake. The property features an 18-hole championship golf course, residential neighborhoods, planned resort amenities, and a growing calendar of golf, lifestyle, and community events. As one of southern New Mexico's premier destination communities. www.turtlebackmountaingolfandresort.com/ About the Sun Country Section of the PGA of AmericaThe Sun Country Section of the PGA of America serves more than 300 PGA of America Golf Professionals across New Mexico and West Texas. Through professional education, player development, tournament administration and community outreach, the Section supports the growth of the game while promoting excellence in golf instruction, player engagement and facility operations. www.suncountrygolf.com/newmexicoopen/ About New Mexico TrueNew Mexico True is the official tourism brand of the New Mexico Department of Tourism, created to promote the state as a premier travel destination for visitors seeking authentic experiences, outdoor adventure, rich culture and warm hospitality. Built around the promise of "Adventure Steeped in Culture," New Mexico True showcases the people, landscapes, traditions, communities and experiences that make New Mexico the Land of Enchantment. www.newmexico.org About TroonHeadquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world's largest golf and golf-related hospitalitymanagement company, providing services at locations in 45-plus states and 40-plus countries. Visit www.Troon.com or connect on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

PGA of America Sun Country Section Director Cory Armstrong introduces Duff Foreman, the life-like AI golf commentator who will co-host the New Mexico Open.

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