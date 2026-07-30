Do Arkansas Republicans Support Trump’s New Plan To Raise Prescription Drug Prices For Seniors?

Sen. Cotton, Sen. Boozman, Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, Rep. Womack, and Rep. Westerman have a dangerous history of supporting harmful cuts to affordable healthcare

LITTLE ROCK – On the 61st anniversary of when Medicare and Medicaid were signed into law by Lyndon B. Johnson, seniors across Arkansas deserve to know: Do Sen. Cotton, Sen. Boozman, Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, Rep. Womack, and Rep. Westerman agree with Donald Trump’s new plan to raise monthly drug premiums and prescription drug costs for millions of Americans? This urgent question comes after the Trump administration announced they are ending Medicare Part D subsidies, an overwhelmingly popular program that has helped bring down healthcare costs for Arkansans 65 and older. If Republicans get their way, millions of people will have to pay hundreds of dollars more per year for the prescriptions they rely on.

In response, Arkansas Democratic Party Chair COL. Marcus Jones (RET.) released the following statement:

“Given Sen. Cotton, Sen. Boozman, Rep. Crawford, Rep. Hill, Rep. Womack, and Rep. Westerman’s cruel history of attacking affordable healthcare, seniors throughout Arkansas deserve to know if they support Donald Trump’s extreme plan to jack up the cost of prescription drugs that they rely on. While Republicans do everything they can to make healthcare unaffordable, Arkansas Democrats will always fight to protect Medicare while working to bring down healthcare costs across the board and make life more affordable.”

Arkansas Republicans already have a dangerous history of supporting harmful cuts to healthcare. Trump and Republicans rammed through their Big Ugly Bill — the largest cut to healthcare in history — which was predicted to kick 110,000 Arkansans off their healthcare. Republicans also refused to extend the popular enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, which brought down premiums by an average of $508 for 143,000+ people across the state. Now, premiums have skyrocketed and millions of people who enrolled in health insurance through HealthCare.gov this year were already dropped from coverage for failing to pay their first month’s premium.

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