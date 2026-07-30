U.S. Naval Research Lab Advances Continuous Biomanufacturing for On-Demand Production of Critical Materials

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) scientists are developing continuous biomanufacturing technologies designed to produce critical materials more efficiently, sustainably, and closer to where they are needed, strengthening supply chain resilience and expanding future operational capabilities.

The research focuses on replacing traditional batch-based biomanufacturing methods with continuous production systems that use surface-bound microbial cells to generate valuable compounds over extended periods. The effort supports Department of War priorities in biotechnology and biomanufacturing while exploring new ways to manufacture essential materials with smaller, more adaptable systems.

“Traditional biomanufacturing often relies on large fermentation tanks that operate in batches,” said Matthew Yates, Ph.D. a research scientist in NRL’s Center for Biomolecular Science and Engineering. “Our goal is to develop systems that continuously produce molecules for weeks or months at a time while reducing energy requirements, equipment size, and operational complexity.”

Conventional biomanufacturing frequently depends on large-scale reactors that require substantial infrastructure, energy, and downtime between production runs. NRL researchers are pursuing an alternative approach that uses biofilm-based reactors, where microorganisms attach to specially designed surfaces and continuously produce target compounds as nutrients flow through the system. This design increases cell density while reducing reactor volume and energy consumption.

Technology is being developed to produce a range of materials important to both military and commercial applications. Researchers have demonstrated production pathways for lubricant precursors, munition components, active pharmaceutical ingredients, bioplastics, and single-cell proteins, all products that will support future needs of the warfighter.

“A key feature of these programs is the use of additive manufacturing to rapidly design and fabricate bioreactors. By leveraging 3D printing, we can quickly prototype, test, and modify reactor designs to optimize performance for different microorganisms and products.” Yates said.

The approach also enables future field deployment scenarios where replacement reactor components could be manufactured on-site rather than shipped from centralized facilities.

“Additive manufacturing gives us tremendous flexibility,” Yates said. “If mission requirements change, we can rapidly reconfigure reactor designs and produce new components when and where they’re needed.”

Researchers have also observed promising secondary benefits from the 3D-printed reactor systems. Early testing suggests some target molecules naturally accumulate within the reactor matrix, potentially simplifying downstream processing by combining production, separation, and concentration into a single step. If validated, this capability could further reduce manufacturing costs and improve system efficiency.

In parallel, NRL scientists are investigating marine microorganisms capable of operating in seawater and utilizing alternative feedstocks. The ability to grow production organisms without relying on freshwater resources could expand operational flexibility while reducing logistical burdens associated with traditional manufacturing processes.

The laboratory has already demonstrated a mobile, containerized biomanufacturing system that fits within a standard shipping container. Researchers envision integrating continuous production technologies into future versions of these deployable systems, enabling the manufacture of critical materials at the point of need.

“Ultimately, we want to create a platform that can produce a variety of products wherever they’re needed,” Yates said. “Whether supporting domestic manufacturing or future expeditionary operations, continuous biomanufacturing offers a pathway toward more resilient and adaptable production capabilities.”

These efforts are collaborative research initiatives involving NRL, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center. Together, the organizations are evaluating multiple production strains and products to determine how continuous biomanufacturing platforms can be optimized across a broad range of applications.

As the research progresses, NRL scientists intend to further demonstrate the scalability, versatility, and operational value of continuous biomanufacturing systems, helping lay the foundation for future domestic and point-of-need manufacturing capabilities.

About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California.

NRL offers several mechanisms for collaborating with the broader scientific community, within and outside of the Federal government. These include Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), LP-CRADAs, Educational Partnership Agreements, agreements under the authority of 10 USC 4892, licensing agreements, FAR contracts, and other applicable agreements.

For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at mailto:NRLPAO@us.navy.mil.