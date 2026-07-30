On time delivery helps modernize Guatemalan Army Your browser does not support the audio element.

In June the Security Assistance Command sent one of three deliveries of foreign military sales cases to Guatemala. This first delivery included M320A1 grenade launchers, and the case was delivered on time.

More FMS cases for Guatemala in the coming years will include other weapon systems and various aircraft. All these deliveries are part of that country’s modernization efforts for their military.

“The grenade launchers are one of several requests from Guatemala to modernize their military,” said Ronald McCall, country program manager for Guatemala.

USASAC was able to use a whole of government approach for the delivery. The command learned that the Arkansas National Guard was going to Guatemala for training. There was space in their cargo to include this delivery. This was a big factor in the delivery being on time. The Arkansas National Guard is the state partner for Guatemala.

“The U.S. Army is always looking to find innovative and creative ways to make the mission happen,” said Mario Oliva, USASAC Liaison Officer to SOUTHCOM. “USASAC and the National Guard support the same mission…we are still one team.”

Guatemala is one of the 18 countries part of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C), which was established to coordinate intelligence, border security, and military efforts against transnational drug cartels. The A3C is officially known as the Shield of the Americas.

They are in a strategic geographic position making it a critical partner in the A3C’s mission to disrupt transnational criminal organizations. “The delivery of the M320s is aligned with [Guatemala’s] mission, the SOUTHCOM mission, and the other foreign partners in countering designated terrorist organizations,” Oliva said.

Guatemala is dynamically modernizing its military through new equipment purchases, strategic transformations, and greater cooperation with the United States to strengthen national security and operational capabilities.

The U.S. and Guatemalan forces have recently engaged in significant joint training involving these weapon systems. This military-to-military cooperation is a basis of the broader U.S.-Guatemala relationship, which is strategically vital for countering transnational organized crime, securing hemispheric borders, and maintaining regional economic stability.

The U.S. military’s approach to Guatemala prioritizes institutional capability-building over mere equipment delivery. Enhancing the Guatemalan military's tactical proficiency with systems like grenade launchers directly supports the U.S. strategic imperative: maintaining a stable Central America equipped to neutralize transnational threats before they reach North America.