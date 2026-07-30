Changes coming to I-70 work zone west of Kingdom City in early August

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –As the newly paved westbound lanes on Interstate 70 from Callaway County Route M/Hatton (mile marker 144) to U.S. Route 54/Kingdom City (Exit 148) are nearly finished, changes to the work zone are coming. In the coming weeks, westbound traffic will move to the new pavement, eastbound traffic will shift into the newly paved median, and access at both interchanges will be limited.

Westbound traffic shift

Overnight Aug. 5, construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipate shifting westbound I-70 back onto newly paved westbound lanes. Westbound access to and from Exit 144 is expected to reopen in conjunction with the traffic shift.

Eastbound traffic shift

The week of Aug. 10, crews plan to start reconstructing the existing eastbound lanes. This will require eastbound traffic to shift onto the lanes constructed in the median, separated from westbound traffic with a temporary concrete barrier wall.

Eastbound I-70 will be narrowed to 10-foot lanes and speeds reduced to 55 mph. Those traveling eastbound will be unable to change lanes between mile markers 144-146 and 148-149. This configuration, narrowing, and speed reduction will be in place for several months.

Additionally, the ramp from Exit 144 to eastbound I-70 will be closed throughout the traffic shift. The ramp from eastbound I-70 to Exit 148 will also be closed for approximately two months. Motorists must use an alternate route during the ramp closures.

All work is weather-permitting and subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

This work is part of the first project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program, Improve I-70: Columbia to Kingdom City, which will add a third lane of travel in each direction to the 20-mile stretch of I-70 between Columbia) and Kingdom City. This $405 million fixed-cost contract includes new pavement on all three lanes of I-70 and will also make interchange improvements to the I-70 interchanges at U.S. Route 63 and U.S. Route 54.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and governor provides, $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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