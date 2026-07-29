FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 29, 2026 Missouri Department of Public Safety Hosts regional Incident Management New courses from the ALERRT Center for first responders and response agency leaders are approved for POST Continuing Law Enforcement Education training credit For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov

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