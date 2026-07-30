ARTS GARAGE PODCAST 'CULTURE UNDER FIRE' CELEBRATES FIRST ANNIVERSARY, SURPASSES 1,000 LISTENS

Arts Garage Logo Marjorie Waldo and Stephanie Immelman Marjorie Waldo and Kelly Smallridge

Podcast Hosted by Arts Garage President and CEO Marjorie Waldo Has Released 23 Episodes Examining the Essential Role of the Arts in Vibrant Communities

After 23 thoughtful conversations, one truth stands above the rest: The arts are foundational to how communities grow, connect and create a sense of belonging.” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, is celebrating the first anniversary of its Culture Under Fire podcast, which has surpassed 1,000 listens and downloads since launching in July 2025. The milestone reflects growing interest in conversations about the economic, educational, cultural and human impact of the arts.Hosted by Arts Garage President and CEO Marjorie Waldo, the podcast has released 23 episodes featuring business executives, educators, artists, philanthropists, cultural organization leaders and community voices from throughout South Florida.Waldo launched Culture Under Fire with a central question: What role do the arts truly play in the life of a community? After one year of conversations across professions, perspectives and lived experiences, Waldo said a clear conclusion has emerged: The arts are not peripheral to a thriving community. They help shape its economy, identity, educational opportunities and quality of life.“When we launched Culture Under Fire one year ago, I did not begin with a conclusion,” said Waldo. “I began with a question and a desire to listen. After 23 thoughtful conversations, one truth stands above the rest: The arts are foundational to how communities grow, connect and create a sense of belonging.”The podcast explores how the arts contribute to economic development, tourism, education, community identity, health and human connection. Episodes have also addressed arts funding, public policy, corporate sponsorship, volunteerism and the importance of preserving local history and cultural stories.In addition to surpassing 1,000 listens and downloads during its first year, Culture Under Fire has earned 14 five-star ratings across Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Social media content promoting the podcast has generated:-More than 28,600 views and impressions-An estimated reach of more than 13,000 people-More than 500 likes, comments and shares-More than 14 hours of combined viewing time on promotional reels-110 Facebook link clicksThe podcast’s audience is concentrated primarily in the United States, with Florida representing its strongest market. Apple Podcasts is the program’s leading identified listening platform.Throughout its first year, guests have shared examples of the arts strengthening local economies, attracting businesses and residents, developing confidence and communication skills among young people, preserving community history and creating opportunities for connection among older adults.Among the stories discussed was that of a 93-year-old participant with dementia who unexpectedly remembered an improvisational exercise when many other memories were no longer accessible—an example Waldo said illustrates the deeply personal impact artistic participation can have.“The most powerful moments were often not about performances or numbers,” Waldo said. “They were about a young person finding their voice, an older adult rediscovering joy or a volunteer choosing to devote their time to something meaningful. Those stories demonstrate why the arts must be treated as an essential part of a healthy and connected community.”The title Culture Under Fire reflects the urgency surrounding the arts as cultural organizations face funding pressures, shifting priorities and the continued need to advocate for their role in civic life.The podcast’s first anniversary also coincides with Arts Garage’s 15th anniversary. Since its founding, the nonprofit multidisciplinary arts organization has brought performers from around the world to downtown Delray Beach while supporting emerging visual artists and providing arts education and outreach programs for youth and adults.“As South Florida continues to grow, the question is not simply what we build, but how we create communities where people feel connected and want to belong,” Waldo said. “After one year of listening, it is clear that the arts are foundational to that effort.”Culture Under Fire is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major podcast platforms. Learn more at https://artsgarage.org/culture-under-fire/ About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

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