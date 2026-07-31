FormX Raises $12.5 Million to Build the Platform Transforming Residential Construction

A two-story luxury home with modern design and an artistic touch

Grove Ventures leads seed round to accelerate FormX’s AI-native platform for residential construction

Residential construction is one of the last major industries that hasn’t been fundamentally transformed by technology.” — Gal Rozensweig, Founder and CEO of FormX.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FormX, the technology company reinventing how homes are designed, engineered, and delivered, today announced the closing of a $12.5 million seed round led by Grove Ventures, with participation from Poalim Equity, At:inc, and Script Capital. The new funding will accelerate product development, expand the company’s engineering capabilities, and scale its technology across California.Residential construction is one of the world’s largest industries, yet it still relies on fragmented workflows, disconnected software, and manual coordination. While other major industries have been transformed by technology, residential construction has seen relatively little productivity improvement—contributing to rising costs, slower delivery, and persistent housing shortages.FormX’s platform digitizes the entire residential construction lifecycle. By connecting architecture, engineering, permitting, procurement, and construction into a single intelligent workflow, the technology transforms thousands of manual decisions into software. The result is a faster, more predictable, and significantly more efficient way to deliver residential projects.Rather than standardizing homes, FormX standardizes the process behind them. Every project remains fully customized while design, engineering, planning, and coordination are automated through the platform—reducing waste, improving quality, and enabling residential construction to scale without sacrificing architectural flexibility.Already deployed across residential projects throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, FormX is scaling its platform to support a growing pipeline of homes and ADUs across California over the next 12 months.“Residential construction is one of the last major industries that hasn’t been fundamentally transformed by technology,” said Gal Rozensweig, Founder and CEO of FormX. “We’re moving design, engineering, and coordination into software. Our goal isn’t simply to help projects move faster—it’s to change how homes are delivered, making the process more scalable, predictable, and data-driven while preserving complete architectural freedom.”Unlike traditional construction software, which addresses isolated parts of the development process, FormX connects every stage of the lifecycle into a single system—where AI powers design generation, engineering automation, permitting workflows, and project coordination.“Construction is one of the largest industries in the world, yet it has seen limited technological innovation,” said Lior Handelsman, Managing Partner at Grove Ventures and Co-founder of SolarEdge. “We invested in FormX because it stands out with its ability to address a pressing need in the housing sector with a truly innovative technological approach.”Housing shortages remain one of the most urgent challenges facing California and other major metropolitan regions. According to the California Department of Finance, California’s housing stock grew by just 0.77% in 2025—down from 0.84% the year before—adding approximately 115,000 net housing units, well below long-term demand. Solving the shortage will take more than building faster: it requires changing how residential projects are designed, engineered, permitted, and delivered.“The housing crisis is fundamentally a technology problem,” said Shay Hasson, Co-founder of FormX. “Our long-term vision is to build the platform that enables more than one million homes to be designed and delivered using FormX technology. We believe intelligent software will change how housing scales.”FormX believes the next generation of category-defining companies will emerge by applying AI to transform large physical industries. Its platform creates the digital foundation for residential construction, enabling architects, engineers, builders, manufacturers, and homeowners to collaborate through a unified workflow that makes residential development faster, more efficient, and more predictable.To learn more, visit www.formx.com About FormXFormX is building the AI-native platform for residential construction. By combining AI, automated engineering, and digitally coordinated workflows, FormX enables residential projects to be designed, engineered, permitted, and delivered faster, more efficiently, and with significantly less waste. The company currently operates in California and is expanding to support residential construction at scale.Learn more: https://www.formx.com About Grove VenturesGrove Ventures is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage deep technology startups across enterprise software, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and digital health. The firm partners with founders building category-defining companies and has backed leading technology innovators from Israel and around the world.Learn more: https://www.grovevc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.