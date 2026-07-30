New study shows how AMD Ryzen AI PCs slash time to execute project management tasks, freeing up to 18 hours weekly
Principled Technologies tests show local AI on PCs featuring AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450G processors can cut task times by up to 96.3%SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report from Principled Technologies (PT), commissioned by AMD, shows that modern desktop PCs equipped with AMD Ryzen AI processors and local AI workflows can dramatically reduce the time power users spend on routine tasks. The report, “Power through daily tasks with modern AI PCs featuring AMD Ryzen AI processors,” is based on hands-on testing performed by PT. It demonstrates that local, on-device AI can cut task completion time by as much as 96.3 percent and free up as much as 18 hours per workweek for a typical project manager.
PT conducted five common project-management scenarios on an HP EliteDesk 8 SFF G2a configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 450G processor and compared AI-assisted local workflows to manual approaches on the same system and on an older HP Pavilion TP01-2096 system. The scenarios PT tested included: generating tasks from emails, summarizing meeting transcripts, reviewing Jira tickets, updating presentations, and managing client communication and scheduling meetings.
Key findings include:
• Summarizing meeting transcripts: reduced from 1 hour seconds to 2 minutes and 12 seconds — a 96.3% time reduction.
• Managing client communication and scheduling: reduced from 18 minutes and 51 seconds to 3 minutes and 56 seconds — a 79.1% reduction.
• Overall workflow: total time fell from 1 hour and 56 minutes to 27 minutes and 29 seconds on the modern AI PC — a 76.6% reduction for a single iteration and an estimated 80.7% weekly reduction when extrapolated across typical task frequencies.
• Weekly impact: estimated time to complete the sampled set of tasks over a typical week dropped from 22 hours and 19 minutes to 4 hours and 17 minutes, freeing roughly 18 hours — more than two full business days.
The report highlights several advantages of running AI locally on desktops with embedded NPUs, including:
• Stronger privacy and security, since sensitive data remains on-device.
• Faster performance and offline capability, allowing responsiveness without internet connectivity.
• Always-on operation suitable for continuous local LLMs and long-running tasks.
• Potentially lower long-term costs by reducing reliance on recurring cloud AI fees.
Benchmark testing further showed improved multitasking performance when running a local LLM concurrently with office workloads. On the Procyon Office Productivity benchmark, the AMD Ryzen AI system scored 7,594 versus 5,452 on the previous-generation desktop — a 39.2% improvement overall, with notable uplifts across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook workloads.
Principled Technologies’ methodology used real-world workflows and local AI tools such as AnythingLLM, Lemonade Server, and LM Studio to automate and accelerate typical project-management tasks. PT has provided system configurations, step-by-step procedures, and reproducible testing instructions in the science appendix.
“Project management is a practice built on organization, context switching, and attention to detail. Improving productivity through AI tools on AMD Ryzen AI processor-powered systems adds up to meaningful progression towards business goals,” the report concludes. The combination of an NPU-enabled desktop and local LLMs lets professionals focus on higher-value activities such as strategy, problem-solving, and cross-team collaboration.
Read the report.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of fact-based marketing and competitive analysis backed by transparent methodologies.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
press@principledtechnologies.com
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