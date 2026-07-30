On the Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid, Costly Kelly Remains Hellbent on Raising Health Care Costs for Thousands of Granite Staters

On the 61st anniversary of Medicaid and Medicare becoming law, millions of Americans have been left without access to health care, as Donald Trump and Kelly Ayotte barrel forward with their disastrous cuts to these lifesaving programs. An estimated 20,000 Granite Staters are being forced to pay upwards of $270 per month thanks to the new, excessive Medicaid premiums that Costly Kelly imposed. That’s on top of the more than 17,000 Granite Staters who lost health care thanks to Trump and Republicans’ Big, Ugly Bill. Trump’s colossal health care cuts have already sent shockwaves through New Hampshire’s health care system, with at least seven providers already closed or preparing to close. While Costly Kelly desperately attempts to spin her failed health care record, Granite Staters know the truth. Her $51 million in cuts to the Department of Health and Human Services was “the largest reduction the department has seen in at least 30 years.” Her cuts have already taken a devastating hit on New Hampshire’s most vulnerable families as more than $10 million was slashed for community mental health programs. Her disastrous health care record dates even further back, where she openly admitted that she “absolutely” supports the repeal of the ACA and voted at least nine times to dismantle the ACA. “Today marks 61 years since Medicare and Medicaid became a lifeline for millions of Americans,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Donald Trump and Kelly Ayotte have turned that lifeline into a financial burden for thousands of Granite Staters. Kelly can pat herself on the back all she wants, but the facts speak for themselves: she’s raised costs for families on Medicaid, said nothing as Donald Trump made devastating cuts, and stood by as rural health care centers shutter their doors.”

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