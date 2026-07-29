Five Questions for Kelly Ayotte on Alleged Abuse at Sununu Youth Services Center

It has now been 121 days since alleged abuse was first reported at the Sununu Youth Services Center (SYSC), and Kelly Ayotte still has yet to act on these reports. Months of alleged abuse have persisted under Ayotte’s watch, which the Office of the Child Advocate has been sounding the alarm about. With her budget cuts, Ayotte slashed staff capacity for the independent watchdog by nearly half and caused a dangerous shortage of youth counselors at the facility. Ayotte owes answers to children and Granite Staters, 121 days later, on why she has not acted on reports of alleged abuse happening inside the Sununu Youth Services Center: It has been 121 days since the Office of the Child Advocate first raised concerns about alleged abuse at the Sununu Youth Services Center. What specific actions has Kelly Ayotte taken to protect children in state care? Why did it take Kelly Ayotte nearly five months to nominate an acting Child Advocate? Following Ayotte’s budget cuts, when will the office have the resources it needs to independently protect New Hampshire’s children? State law establishes that ‘in the event of a vacancy, an assistant child advocate shall serve as the acting child advocate.’ Why did Kelly Ayotte decide to appoint an outside acting Child Advocate? What is Kelly Ayotte’s response to criticisms from the Child Advocate that the Attorney General’s report failed to ‘independently’ investigate allegations of abuse at SYSC?

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