Prestige Roofing LLC Offers Free Emergency Tarping After Menasha And Appleton Tornado

The Green Bay Contractor Is Providing 100% Free Emergency Tarping To Tornado-Affected Homeowners In Menasha And Appleton, WI.

MENASHA, WI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GREEN BAY, WI, July 29, 2026 — Prestige Roofing LLC is offering 100% free emergency tarping to homeowners in Menasha and Appleton, Wisconsin, following a tornado that struck both communities on July 27, 2026. The Green Bay-based roofing contractor is mobilizing crews to stop active leaks and prevent further structural damage to storm-damaged roofs. The tornado caused roof damage across Menasha and Appleton, leaving many residents exposed to the elements. Prestige Roofing LLC is extending its emergency roofing services into the affected area at no cost to homeowners who need immediate protection."It’s important to us to step up and help our local community — if you or your neighbors in the Menasha or Appleton area need help protecting their home due to the weather, we want to hear from you, as we know how scary it can be," said Jorge Suarez, Owner of Prestige Roofing LLC.Homeowners and neighbors in need can reach Prestige Roofing LLC by calling or texting (920) 791-0414. The company is asking residents to spread news of the offer so that neighbors who may not have access to immediate help can find assistance quickly. Residents affected by the July 27 tornado are encouraged to contact the company as soon as possible, as the demand for emergency tarping following storms is typically high.About Prestige Roofing LLCPrestige Roofing LLC is a roofing contractor serving Green Bay and the greater Northeast Wisconsin region. Founded in 2015, the company holds an Atlas PRO+™ Diamond certification and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau. Prestige Roofing LLC provides residential and commercial roofing installation, repair, and replacement services. Learn more at https://prestigeroofingllc.com/

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