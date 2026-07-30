Top Las Vegas Luxury REALTOR Stephen Tomes Launches New Hub TomesRealty.com

Stephen Tomes, Las Vegas Realtor. Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency.

New platform provides real-time market data and the biggest inventory of for sale and sold properties in Las Vegas Real Estate.

We understand that luxury buyers and sellers value privacy, exclusivity and accuracy above all else, and TomesRealty.com is built to deliver exactly that.” — Stephen Tomes

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Tomes, a top-producing luxury real estate agent (REALTOR®) with Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency, has announced the official launch of his new digital platform, TomesRealty.com. The newly unveiled website serves as a comprehensive hub for curated luxury listings, real-time MLS market data, and expert insights tailored specifically for the Las Vegas luxury real estate market.

Drawing on a decade of experience in luxury hospitality, Tomes has built a real estate practice centered on providing concierge-level representation for discerning clients. He is highly regarded for his strict discretion, data-driven market intuition, and obsessive attention to detail. These qualities have made him a trusted advisor for high-net-worth buyers and sellers looking to navigate the competitive Southern Nevada market.

Over the past seven years, Tomes has established a robust track record of success. He boasts an impressive all-sides production record, having completed over 80 successful Las Vegas transactions and generated more than $32 million in closed transaction volume. His expertise encompasses high-end residential, luxury, and investment real estate in highly sought-after Las Vegas communities such as Summerlin, Henderson, and Lake Las Vegas, as well as premium high-rise properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

TomesRealty.com is designed to empower clients—including out-of-state buyers relocating for Nevada's favorable tax benefits and lifestyle advantages—by offering immediate access to critical market intelligence. For luxury sellers, the platform functions as a targeted tool to connect with qualified buyers while maximizing privacy and mitigating the risks of property overexposure.

"Our new digital platform provides high-net-worth clients with real-time market data, complete discretion, the biggest inventory of for sale and sold properties in Vegas and a site 100% dedicated to Las Vegas real estate only, elevating the luxury real estate experience in the Las Vegas Valley," said Stephen Tomes, REALTOR®.

Operating under Nevada Real Estate License #BS.0146591, Tomes is an active member of both the Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS® (GLVAR) and the National Association of REALTORS®.

For more information, to access real-time market data, or to explore current luxury listings, visit TomesRealty.com.

About Stephen Tomes:

Stephen Tomes is a Las Vegas-based luxury REALTOR® with Huntington & Ellis, A Real Estate Agency. Specializing in multi-million-dollar listings, high-rise Strip properties, and exclusive communities like Summerlin and Henderson, Tomes provides high-net-worth clients with data-driven insights and discreet, concierge-level service.

Stephen Tomes Official Youtube Channel

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