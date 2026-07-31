New Bedford Community Health to Host 3rd Annual We Care Community Health Fair on August 8
Free Family Event Will Provide Backpacks, Health Resources, Community Services, and Summer Fun for Greater New Bedford Families
The annual health fair has become one of the region's largest free community wellness events, connecting thousands of residents with healthcare information, community resources, educational opportunities, and family-friendly activities in one convenient location.
This year's event will feature:
• FREE backpacks filled with school supplies for children while supplies last
• More than 30 local community organizations providing valuable resources and information
• Health and wellness education
• Information about New Bedford Community Health services
• Health insurance enrollment assistance
• Live music and entertainment
• Zumba demonstrations
• Ice cream truck
• Family activities and children's entertainment
• Giveaways and raffle prizes
• Free parking available at the Elm Street Garage
The We Care Community Health Fair reflects New Bedford Community Health's mission of improving the health and well-being of individuals and families throughout Greater New Bedford by removing barriers to care and connecting residents with resources that support healthy lives.
Families attending the event will have the opportunity to meet healthcare professionals, learn about preventive care, discover local support services, and connect with organizations dedicated to improving quality of life in the community. Many participating organizations will offer bilingual resources, making the event welcoming and accessible to the diverse populations served throughout Greater New Bedford.
The event is presented by New Bedford Community Health in partnership with Tufts Health Plan and Point32Health Foundation, with support from numerous community partners and sponsors committed to advancing health equity and expanding access to care.
The We Care Community Health Fair is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
Event Details
What: 3rd Annual We Care Community Health Fair
When: Saturday, August 8 | 12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.
Where: New Bedford Community Health
384 Acushnet Avenue
New Bedford, MA 02740
Cost: FREE
Parking: Free parking is available at the Elm Street Garage.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4ww8Icx or call (508) 992-6553.
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About New Bedford Community Health
New Bedford Community Health is a federally qualified community health center providing comprehensive primary care, dental care, behavioral health, urgent care, pharmacy, community health services, and specialty programs to more than 25,000 patients each year. Serving Greater New Bedford since our doors opened in 1984, NBCH is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to high-quality, affordable healthcare regardless of their ability to pay.
Media Contact
Tabitha Silva
Marketing Specialist
New Bedford Community Health
Email: tsilva@gnbchc.org
Phone: (508) 342-4128
Website: www.gnbchc.org
Tabitha Silva: Marketing and Communications Specialist
New Bedford Community Health
+1 508-342-4128
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