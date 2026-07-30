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Tanya Walliser and Jeanette Lucas Named to InvestmentNews Top Female Financial Advisors $100M Club

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Condor Capital Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Tanya Walliser, CFP®, and Jeanette Lucas, CFP®, ChSNC™, CDFA®, have been named to the InvestmentNews Top Female Financial Advisors in the U.S. $100M Club ranking. The national recognition highlights accomplished female financial advisors who individually manage at least $100 million in client assets. 

The full list of honorees can be viewed on the InvestmentNews website: https://www.investmentnews.com/best-in-wealth/top-female-financial-advisors-in-the-us-100m-club/266913

Serving Clients Through Expertise and Long-Term Relationships 

As Partner and Senior Financial Advisor at Condor Capital, Tanya Walliser specializes in working with high-net-worth individuals and families, particularly in the areas of estate planning, tax-efficient wealth transfer, and multigenerational financial planning. Her collaborative approach often involves coordinating with attorneys and accountants to help clients navigate complex financial decisions and preserve wealth across generations.

Jeanette Lucas, also a Partner and Senior Financial Advisor, provides comprehensive financial planning guidance to clients navigating major life transitions. As both a Chartered Special Needs Consultant® and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, she brings specialized expertise to families facing complex personal and financial circumstances, helping them move forward with greater clarity and confidence.

"Tanya and Jeanette exemplify the values that define Condor Capital: professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to serving clients," said Michael Walliser, President of Condor Capital Wealth Management. "We are incredibly proud to see their work recognized on a national stage. Their dedication to building long-term relationships and helping clients navigate important financial decisions continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the families we serve."

About the InvestmentNews Top Female Financial Advisors in the U.S. $100M Club 

The InvestmentNews Top Female Financial Advisors in the U.S. $100M Club recognizes female financial advisors who individually manage at least $100 million in assets under management. Honorees are selected based on assets reported for the applicable qualification period and verified through their firms' compliance departments. Additional information about the ranking and methodology can be found on the InvestmentNews website.

About Condor Capital Wealth Management 

Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor headquartered in Martinsville, New Jersey. For more than 35 years, Condor has provided investment management and financial planning services to individuals, families, trusts, retirement plans, and institutions. As a fiduciary and fee-only firm, Condor is committed to acting in its clients' best interests and helping them pursue their long-term financial objectives.

To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, visit Condor Capital Wealth Management or call (732) 356-7323. 

Michael Walliser
Condor Capital Wealth Management
+1 732-356-7323
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Tanya Walliser and Jeanette Lucas Named to InvestmentNews Top Female Financial Advisors $100M Club

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