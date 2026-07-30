Stand 4 The Land Kansas Releases Investigative Podcast Series Examining How Hyperscale Data Centers Came to Kansas

Episode One: The Gut-and-Go Legislative Hat Trick that Brought Hyperscale Data Centers to Kansas Episode Two: Following the Money that Brought Hyperscale Data Centers to Kansas Episode Three: A Close Look at the Machine, Starting with the Man at the Top of the Senate – Ty Masterson

New Investigation Explores Legislative Process, Public Records, Lobbying Activity, and the Policy Decisions Behind the Proliferation of Hyperscale Projects

This investigation is about little-known facts and full transparency...every Kansan deserves to understand how decisions of this magnitude were made and who participated in the process.” — Virginia Mach - Founder of Stand 4 The Land Kansas

IOLA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stand 4 The Land Kansas today announced the release of the first three episodes of its new investigative audio series examining the legislative process that led to the approval of significant tax incentives for hyperscale data centers and the rapid expansion of related infrastructure across Kansas.The investigation explores public records surrounding Senate Bill 98, Senate Bill 51, and the conference committee process used during the 2025 legislative session. Through legislative journals, bill histories, committee actions, lobbying records, campaign finance disclosures, and publicly available documents, the series asks whether Kansans had sufficient visibility into decisions that could shape the state's economy, agricultural landscape, electrical grid, and communities for decades.The first three episodes examine:The legislative process that resulted in Senate Bill 98 (a Route 66 License Plate Bill) becoming the vehicle for hyperscale data center tax incentive legislation.The public policy decisions that created long-term tax incentives intended to attract hyperscale data center development.The roles played by elected officials, legislative procedures, industry advocates, lobbyists, developers, and technology companies as reflected in the public record.According to Stand 4 The Land Kansas, the investigation was launched in response to growing public confusion and concern about how and why hyperscale data centers are proliferating across the state, the cumulative impacts of hyperscale data centers and associated infrastructure, including high-voltage transmission lines, battery energy storage systems, utility-scale solar facilities, wind generation projects, increased electrical demand, and the long-term effects these developments may have on agriculture, rural communities, property rights, local government, and Kansas taxpayers."This investigation is about little-known facts and full transparency," said Virginia Mach Founder of Stand 4 The Land Kansas. "Regardless of where someone stands on economic development or hyperscale data centers, every Kansan deserves to understand how decisions of this magnitude were made and who participated in the process. Our goal is to encourage citizens to review the public records, hear the evidence we have assembled, and reach their own conclusions."The investigative series is supported by published research and articles available on the organization's website, including: Episode One: The Gut-and-Go Legislative Hat Trick that Brought Hyperscale Data Centers to Kansas Episode Two: Following the Money that Brought Hyperscale Data Centers to Kansas Episode Three: A Close Look at the Machine, Starting with the Man at the Top of the Senate – Ty MastersonThese articles present the organization's analysis and interpretation of legislative events, lobbying activity, and policy decisions using publicly available sources.Stand 4 The Land Kansas also announced that Episodes 4 and 5 are currently in production, they will release this week and will continue examining the legislative timeline, additional public records, and other aspects of the organization's ongoing investigation.Citizens are encouraged to listen to the investigative series, review the referenced documents, and examine the public record for themselves.Listen to the Investigative Series, review the published research and supporting documentation at the links provided above.About Stand 4 The Land KansasStand 4 The Land Kansas is a Kansas grassroots 501(c)(6) organization focused on landowner rights, government transparency, responsible land use, and educating citizens about public policy issues affecting agriculture, property rights, energy infrastructure, and the quality of life of Kansas communities.

Episode One: The Gut-and-Go Legislative Hat Trick that Brought Hyperscale Data Centers to Kansas

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