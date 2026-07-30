Michigan communities strengthen recycling systems through new infrastructure investments

"Every Michigander depends on clean water and healthy communities," said Roos. "The investments highlighted today are helping communities recycle more, reduce pollution and stop contaminants before they reach the Great Lakes. By partnering with local communities and investing in innovative technology, we're protecting the resources people rely on every day while building a stronger, more resilient Michigan."

In the Upper Peninsula, more than $1.4 million will support improvements to recycling collection, curbside programs and drop-off locations, including:

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority : $143,000 to purchase a curb tender truck to support self-hauling of recyclables from businesses and multifamily dwellings.

: $143,000 to purchase a curb tender truck to support self-hauling of recyclables from businesses and multifamily dwellings. Cities of Iron Mountain and Kingsford : $299,000 to purchase curbside carts and implement mandatory recycling.

: $299,000 to purchase curbside carts and implement mandatory recycling. City of Ishpeming : $117,000 to purchase curbside carts.

: $117,000 to purchase curbside carts. Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region : $825,000 for drop-off site improvements and expansion.

: $825,000 for drop-off site improvements and expansion. TRICO Opportunities Inc.: $30,000 for a straight truck to improve recyclable collection.

The announcement was made at the MCSWMA’s Material Recovery Facility, a 2019 recipient of the Recycling Infrastructure Grant program. EGLE awarded the facility $800,000 to help the authority modernize its operations and better serve communities throughout the region.

"The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority is very grateful for the CWSRF loan from the State of Michigan. Without this funding and the assistance of EGLE’s Marquette District Office, this project likely would have never happened,” said MCSWMA Director of Operations Mike Stannard. “Because of the funding, MCSWMA is treating leachate year-round and discharging an effluent that is cleaner than its receiving waters, ensuring that the landfill eliminates negative impacts to the environment and preserves public health."

Following the announcement, Director Roos and local leaders took a tour of the facility to see EGLE’s investment in action. The facility processes approximately 600 tons of recyclable materials each month through a single-stream recycling system and uses a SamurAI robotic sorting system to improve material recovery and operational efficiency.

"This grant is very much appreciated and will allow MCSWMA to better serve its customers for years to come," Paul Schloegel, commissioner for the city of Marquette, said. "Recycling is critical to extending the life of our landfill and what's best for our environment. Currently, the residents of Marquette County are not doing enough recycling. We need to continue to educate our neighbors about best practices and encourage them to use curbside service. Having the latest technology and equipment will certainly have a positive impact on our service as we continue to grow our recycling practices."

These investments reflect Michigan’s continued commitment to building stronger recycling systems and protecting the state’s natural resources through strategic infrastructure investments. Through the Fiscal Year 2026 budget, EGLE is supporting communities with funding to expand recycling access, improve collection and processing capabilities and strengthen materials management programs. Together, these investments are helping communities reduce waste, recover valuable resources, protect Michigan’s waterways and build a more sustainable future for generations to come.

“We are excited to see more dollars coming to the Upper Peninsula to support increased technology in recycling efforts,” said Michigan Sen. Ed McBroom. “This funding supports and showcases the collaborative, community-driven efforts we see in this part of the state.”

Learn more about EGLE's work to protect Michigan's environment through recycling and waste management programs by visiting EGLE's Materials Management Division.