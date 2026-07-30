California Personal Injury Firm Samer Habbas & Associates, PC Launches San Francisco Office, Eyes Broader NorCal Growth

Samer Habbas & Associates, PC opens San Francisco office, expanding Northern California reach with 24/7 intake for personal injury clients in the Bay Area.

Our Northern California expansion reflects the continued growth of our firm and our commitment to serving injury victims across the state.” — Samer Habbas

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samer Habbas & Associates, PC, a California personal injury law firm, is expanding throughout Northern California with the opening of a new office in San Francisco, advancing the firm’s ongoing statewide growth strategy. The firm was founded in 2006 and is now in its 20th year of representing injury victims across California, with more than $400 million recovered for clients.The San Francisco office, located at 575 Market Street, 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105, is now open and serving clients in San Francisco and the greater Bay Area. The expansion is designed to support a growing clientele in Northern California.“Our Northern California expansion reflects the continued growth of our firm and our commitment to serving injury victims across the state,” said Samer Habbas, Founder of Samer Habbas & Associates, PC. “Opening in San Francisco allows us to better support individuals and families throughout the Bay Area, while building on the foundation we’ve established in Southern California.”Samer Habbas & Associates, PC focuses exclusively on personal injury matters, including serious motor vehicle collisions, premises liability, catastrophic injuries and wrongful death claims. The firm has represented numerous clients in the Bay Area and Central Valley, securing significant recoveries in communities across both regions and tens of millions of dollars across multiple counties, including San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Sacramento, and Sonoma. With its commitment to aggressive advocacy and personalized attention, the firm has secured multiple seven-figure settlements for injured victims throughout Northern California.By opening the San Francisco office, the firm aims to make experienced personal injury representation more accessible to residents and workers in one of California’s most active urban centers.“As demand for quality legal representation continues to grow, we are committed to meeting clients where they are,” Habbas added. “Our San Francisco office is an important step in that effort and underscores our long‑term vision of serving communities throughout California, from the Bay Area to the Central Valley and beyond.”The new location offers 24‑hour intake, giving injured individuals and their families around‑the‑clock access to an initial case evaluation and legal guidance.For more information or to schedule a consultation with Samer Habbas & Associates, PC in San Francisco, call (415) 870‑8708 or view the firm’s website About Samer Habbas & AssociatesThe Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates, PC is a plaintiffs’ personal injury law firm representing clients in matters involving sexual assault and abuse, wrongful death, motor vehicle collisions, elder abuse, medical negligence, and other catastrophic injuries. The firm is recognized by Best Law Firms® for Personal Injury Litigation and is a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating. For more information, please visit https://www.habbaspilaw.com Law Offices of Samer Habbas & Associates, P.C.575 Market Street, 4th FloorSan Francisco, CA 94105Phone: (415) 870-8708Hours: Open 24 hours (intake)Serving: San Francisco and the greater Bay Area

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