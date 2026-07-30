Gov. Evers, WEDC Celebrate Investments in Hundreds of Wisconsin Businesses, Nonprofits, Organizations, and Communities

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), today announced that in fiscal year 2026, which ended June 30, 2026, WEDC invested $229 million in 67 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, supporting hundreds of local businesses, nonprofits, partner organizations, and communities throughout the state. The investments are supporting efforts to recruit and retain talented workers by investing in child care, housing, and community development, to bolster Wisconsin’s entrepreneurs, startups, and Main Streets, and support rural economies and expand Wisconsin’s global exports.

Whether it’s helping train the next-generation workforce, building affordable housing to keep folks and families in the communities they work in, or ensuring iconic brands have the support they need to thrive here in Wisconsin, every dollar invested in Wisconsin’s businesses is repaid several-fold in the benefits these organizations bring to the communities they call home,” said Gov. Evers. But this success doesn’t happen by chance. It happens because of the hard work, innovation, and creativity of partners like those at WEDC, who spend each and every day working to leverage the competitive advantages we have as a state into sustained, long-term success for Wisconsin’s future.”

As significant as these numbers are, we at WEDC measure our success by the breadth and depth of those investments as we seek to carry out our mission of creating an economy for all where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO John W. Miller. Through its broad range of programs and resources, WEDC aims to support communities in every corner of Wisconsin. WEDC’s work encompasses helping communities create and maintain vibrant downtowns, partnering with existing and new businesses to support their growth, enabling startups to progress from concept to reality, and promoting Wisconsin goods and services in the global marketplace.”

Among the highlights of WEDC’s grant programs in fiscal year 2026 include:

Investing in Wisconsin Businesses

Enterprise Zone (EZ) and Business Development Tax Credit (BTC) incentives totaled more than $132 million for a total of 40 projects statewide. Eli Lilly’s expansion in Kenosha County led a record year for WEDC partnerships with Wisconsin businesses. Eli Lilly’s move to Wisconsin is a WEDC success story that began with the company’s acquisition of a sterile injectables manufacturing plant in Pleasant Prairie owned by Nexus Pharmaceuticals. WEDC assisted Nexus Pharmaceuticals in moving its manufacturing operations from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019. The Evers Administration is supporting Eli Lilly’s $4 billion project, which is expected to create 750 highly skilled jobs, with up to $100 million in EZ tax credits. This is the largest EZ in state history. WEDC assisted 39 other businesses with a record $32.1 million in BTCs, the highest number of incentive contracts since 2019. Major projects include, but are not limited to: Carl Buddig and Company, which is undertaking a $125 million expansion of its plant in Sheboygan Falls and creating 75 jobs, is authorized to receive up to $2.75 million in BTCs; ERMCO Components, which is establishing a $32 million transformer core manufacturing facility in Bristol and creating 216 jobs, is authorized to receive up to $2.5 million in BTCs; Belmark Corp., which is investing $121 million to expand its operations in De Pere and creating 143 jobs, is authorized to receive up to $2.5 million in BTCs; and ABF Ingredients, which is building a $68 million manufacturing facility in Eau Claire for its fermented yeast products and creating 27 jobs, is authorized to receive up to $2 million in BTCs.



Investing in Wisconsin Communities