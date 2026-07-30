Gov. Evers, WEDC Celebrate Investments in Hundreds of Wisconsin Businesses, Nonprofits, Organizations, and Communities
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), today announced that in fiscal year 2026, which ended June 30, 2026, WEDC invested $229 million in 67 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, supporting hundreds of local businesses, nonprofits, partner organizations, and communities throughout the state. The investments are supporting efforts to recruit and retain talented workers by investing in child care, housing, and community development, to bolster Wisconsin’s entrepreneurs, startups, and Main Streets, and support rural economies and expand Wisconsin’s global exports.
Whether it’s helping train the next-generation workforce, building affordable housing to keep folks and families in the communities they work in, or ensuring iconic brands have the support they need to thrive here in Wisconsin, every dollar invested in Wisconsin’s businesses is repaid several-fold in the benefits these organizations bring to the communities they call home,” said Gov. Evers. But this success doesn’t happen by chance. It happens because of the hard work, innovation, and creativity of partners like those at WEDC, who spend each and every day working to leverage the competitive advantages we have as a state into sustained, long-term success for Wisconsin’s future.”
As significant as these numbers are, we at WEDC measure our success by the breadth and depth of those investments as we seek to carry out our mission of creating an economy for all where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO John W. Miller. Through its broad range of programs and resources, WEDC aims to support communities in every corner of Wisconsin. WEDC’s work encompasses helping communities create and maintain vibrant downtowns, partnering with existing and new businesses to support their growth, enabling startups to progress from concept to reality, and promoting Wisconsin goods and services in the global marketplace.”
Among the highlights of WEDC’s grant programs in fiscal year 2026 include:
Investing in Wisconsin Businesses
- Enterprise Zone (EZ) and Business Development Tax Credit (BTC) incentives totaled more than $132 million for a total of 40 projects statewide.
- Eli Lilly’s expansion in Kenosha County led a record year for WEDC partnerships with Wisconsin businesses.
- Eli Lilly’s move to Wisconsin is a WEDC success story that began with the company’s acquisition of a sterile injectables manufacturing plant in Pleasant Prairie owned by Nexus Pharmaceuticals. WEDC assisted Nexus Pharmaceuticals in moving its manufacturing operations from Illinois to Wisconsin in 2019.
- The Evers Administration is supporting Eli Lilly’s $4 billion project, which is expected to create 750 highly skilled jobs, with up to $100 million in EZ tax credits. This is the largest EZ in state history.
- WEDC assisted 39 other businesses with a record $32.1 million in BTCs, the highest number of incentive contracts since 2019. Major projects include, but are not limited to:
- Carl Buddig and Company, which is undertaking a $125 million expansion of its plant in Sheboygan Falls and creating 75 jobs, is authorized to receive up to $2.75 million in BTCs;
- ERMCO Components, which is establishing a $32 million transformer core manufacturing facility in Bristol and creating 216 jobs, is authorized to receive up to $2.5 million in BTCs;
- Belmark Corp., which is investing $121 million to expand its operations in De Pere and creating 143 jobs, is authorized to receive up to $2.5 million in BTCs; and
- ABF Ingredients, which is building a $68 million manufacturing facility in Eau Claire for its fermented yeast products and creating 27 jobs, is authorized to receive up to $2 million in BTCs.
- Eli Lilly’s expansion in Kenosha County led a record year for WEDC partnerships with Wisconsin businesses.
Investing in Wisconsin Communities
- Five counties, including Waukesha, Sauk, Richland, Wood, and Sheboygan, received a total of nearly $10 million to convert former University of Wisconsin facilities into housing, commercial space, and other uses;
- Ten community organizations around the state received a total of $1.5 million in the second round of Small Business Development Grants, helping small businesses access needed capital;
- In its full first year of operation, Small Business Technical Assistance Grants assisted 21 community organizations in 12 counties with a total of $2.1 million in aiding small businesses;
- Seven municipalities received their first community-based development grants, which include the Community Development Investment (CDI), Vibrant Spaces, Idle Sites Redevelopment (ISR), Site Assessment, and Brownfields grants;
- Montello, Necedah, De Soto, Long Lake, Princeton, Manitowish Waters, and Cumberland used the grants to redevelop their downtowns, increase housing stock, transform underused spaces, and clean up contaminated properties.
- Two communities received their first ISR grants;
- Wisconsin Rapids is using the grant to convert an idle paper mill to a manufacturing and coworking space, while Dodgeville is supporting the construction of a much-needed hotel;
- Janesville received a second CDI grant to continue its downtown revitalization; and
- This new grant supported construction of the Children’s Museum of Rock County, which local leaders anticipate will serve as an anchor to draw more families downtown.
- Seventeen community organizations received a total of $5 million in Talent Recruitment Grants to address targeted workforce needs, including Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership, Driftless Development Inc., Envision Greater Fond du Lac, Wisconsin Technology Council, Employ Milwaukee, Appleton Downtown Inc., New North Inc., Green County Economic Development, Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce, Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Milwaukee County, Heroes for Healthcare Inc., Family Friendly Workplaces Inc., Vernon County, city of Oshkosh, Cassville Economic Development Corporation, and the city of Medford.
Investing in Workforce Needs
- WEDC supported four major projects to expand affordable child care options, which employers have identified as critical to attracting and retaining workers.
- In De Pere, Belmark Corp. qualified for $2.5 million in BTCs to create an employee child care facility and wellness center as part of a broader $121 million expansion project;
- Outagamie County received a $250,000 CDI grant to convert part of a county-owned complex into a child care facility for 100 kids of county employees and local residents;
- The village of Coleman received a $147,000 CDI grant to expand a child care facility’s operations to serve 47 children from four Marinette County communities;
- The city of Oshkosh also received a CDI grant to establish Wisconsin’s first Childcare Incubator through ADVOCAP, which will provide up to three shifts of care for workers in the community while expanding child care opportunities throughout the community.
- Workers’ access to affordable housing is another major consideration for businesses looking to locate or expand in Wisconsin.
- To meet community workforce needs, WEDC supported 11 projects that call for creating 192 new housing units, including an 80-unit development in Thiensville and a 60-unit development in De Pere.
Investing in Entrepreneurship and Innovation
- The Evers Administration launched Ignite Wisconsin, which is providing a total of $3.5 million to four organizations supporting startup companies in targeted sectors with high growth potential, such as fusion energy and emerging technologies;
- WEDC also launched Accelerate Wisconsin, which welcomed 14 entrepreneurs from nine countries to advance startups throughout the state; and
- The Wisconsin Investment Fund saw its first exit from a startup company in which it had invested.
- The Fund’s roughly $434,000 total investment in Madison-based Cardamom Health yielded a return of $1.55 million for the Fund to reinvest in other companies.
Engaging Global Markets
- WEDC led three in-person international trade missions visiting four countries, including Mexico, Japan, Germany, and France, as well as a virtual trade mission to Canada with a combined 19 companies, two industry groups, and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, to assist small-to-medium businesses from a variety of sectors in promoting their products and working to further their export strategies; and
- WEDC’s foreign direct investment (FDI) strategy is focused on positioning Wisconsin as a top destination for advanced manufacturing, food and dairy production, biotechnology, water technology, and innovation. These efforts strengthen the state’s competitiveness and drive investment, innovation, and job creation. Examples of key FDI successes include:
- KUA of Mexico announced a $12 million investment through the acquisition and expansion of Impact Confections in Janesville. WEDC supported the project with a $200,000 BTC.
- GZ PrintPak of Czechia selected Wisconsin for a $7.1 million expansion of its Mount Pleasant operation, adding new manufacturing capabilities and creating more than 40 jobs. WEDC is supporting the project with a $300,000 BTC.
Rural Prosperity
- Ten rural communities completed the inaugural round of the Thrive Rural program, and 10 more communities have been selected for a second round. The Office of Rural Prosperity partners with local economic development organizations to work with communities on projects related to housing, community development, small business development, regional collaboration, and leadership capacity building;
- With funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, WEDC and the Bank of Luxemburg launched the Emerging Rural Developer Fellowship, which will place fellows in Door County, Bayfield County, and Southwest Wisconsin to work on housing development, gain experience, and help local partners move forward with new housing opportunities; and
- Innovative projects in two rural communities were among the recipients of Capacity Building Co-Op Grants.
- The village of Frederic in Polk County received $49,500 to establish the Frederic Grocery Store Cooperative in rural Polk County, which will take over the community’s only grocery store following the current owner’s retirement.
- The village of Wonewoc in rural Juneau County received $50,000 to study the feasibility of a self-sustaining electrical generation system. This was the village’s second grant from WEDC in fiscal year 2026; the community also received a $120,000 CDI for the development of a new arts center.
While managing all of these programs, WEDC continued to maintain the highest standards of internal controls, fiscal discipline, and transparency. For the 13th consecutive year, the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) gave its highest award to WEDC for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. WEDC also received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2026 budget.
These figures are complete as of July 15. Final fiscal year-end figures for WEDC and all economic development programs across state government will be available in the Annual Report on Economic Development later this year.
The original version of this release is available here .
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