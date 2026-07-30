Codeintel Launches LoanSight, Bringing Smarter Mortgage Intelligence to Lenders of Every Size

Developed to meet rising industry demand, LoanSight turns mortgage calculators into branded borrower engagement and lead‑conversion experiences.

LoanSight marks a major step forward in Codeintel's mission to elevate the entire mortgage ecosystem, delivering a modern platform built for speed, visibility, borrower engagement and trust.” — Jose Olivares - Codeintel Founder & CEO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Codeintel LLC today announced the launch of LoanSight, an intelligent mortgage engagement platform designed to help lenders educate borrowers, increase website interaction, and convert more digital traffic into actionable mortgage opportunities.

LoanSight was developed in response to extensive requests from mortgage organizations seeking a more powerful alternative to the static calculators and generic widgets commonly found on mortgage websites.

The demand came from across the industry - from enterprise lenders, banks and credit unions to regional mortgage companies, independent brokers, branches, teams and individual loan officers.

The message was clear: mortgage professionals needed technology that could do more than calculate a payment.

They wanted tools capable of explaining results, guiding borrowers, reinforcing their brands, capturing leads and supporting measurable growth.

LoanSight was built to answer that demand.

“Mortgage companies invest heavily in attracting consumers, but too often those visitors encounter outdated, generic tools that do little to move them forward,” said Jose Olivares, Founder and CEO of Codeintel. “LoanSight turns a basic calculation into an intelligent borrower experience, one that informs, engages and creates a clearer path toward conversion.”



MORE THAN A MORTGAGE CALCULATOR

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LoanSight combines interactive mortgage calculations with personalized educational guidance, branded calls to action, configurable lead capture, analytics and centralized administration.

Instead of simply presenting a number, LoanSight helps consumers better understand affordability, estimated payments, debt-to-income ratios, down-payment strategies, mortgage insurance, closing costs, refinancing opportunities and other important borrowing considerations.

To explore and get started, go to https://loansight.io/



Its expanding calculator and mortgage intelligence library includes tools for:

* Affordability and borrower readiness

* Mortgage payments and PITI estimates

* Debt-to-income analysis

* Income and borrowing requirements

* Down-payment planning

* Mortgage insurance and PMI

* Fixed-rate and adjustable-rate comparisons

* Loan-term comparisons

* Closing-cost estimates

* Refinance analysis

* Rent-versus-buy scenarios

* Biweekly payment savings

* Rate, equity and homeownership planning

LoanSight’s AI-powered guidance is designed to provide clear educational context while encouraging consumers to connect with a licensed mortgage professional for personalized advice.



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BUILT TO SCALE FROM ENTERPRISE TO INDIVIDUAL

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LoanSight supports the needs of organizations of dramatically different sizes.

Enterprise lenders can centrally control branding, calculator availability, users, permissions, disclosures, lead activity, and reporting across corporate, branch, team, and loan officer websites.

Individual loan officers and brokers can deploy the same professional, branded experiences without building proprietary technology or relying on extensive internal engineering resources.

“LoanSight was engineered to make advanced mortgage technology practical, flexible and scalable,” said Matthew Hansen, Vice President of Engineering at Codeintel. “Enterprise organizations need governance, consistency and deployment control. Individual producers need speed, simplicity and independence. The platform was built to deliver both without compromising performance, reliability or the quality of the borrower experience.”

LoanSight supports customizable logos, colors, typography, disclosures, messaging and calls to action. Its tools can be embedded into WordPress, Kentico and custom website environments.



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KEEPING BORROWERS INSIDE THE BRAND

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Many free mortgage calculators send consumers toward third-party marketplaces, aggregators or competing financial brands.

LoanSight is designed to keep borrowers within the lender’s own digital ecosystem.

Configurable lead forms can be introduced throughout the user journey. At the same time, engagement and conversion data can help organizations understand which tools borrowers use, which questions generate interest and where new opportunities emerge.

“The goal is not simply to increase traffic,” Olivares added. “The goal is to create stronger engagement and turn more of that traffic into meaningful borrower relationships.”

LoanSight is available to enterprise lenders, regional mortgage companies, banks, credit unions, brokers, branches, teams and individual loan officers.

Mortgage professionals can learn more, explore the platform or request a demonstration at LoanSight.io.



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ABOUT LOANSIGHT

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LoanSight is an intelligent mortgage engagement platform combining interactive calculators, educational guidance, lead capture, white-label branding, analytics and centralized administration.



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ABOUT CODEINTEL

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Codeintel LLC develops mortgage technology, digital infrastructure and marketing systems that help lenders improve visibility, engagement and digital conversion.

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