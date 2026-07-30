History of Kaw Lake and Kaw Nation to be Highlighted in Lecture at Oklahoma Territorial Museum in Guthrie

July 30, 2026

Contact: Michael Williams

Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library, Oklahoma Historical Society

Office: 405-282-1889

[email protected]

okhistory.org/territorialmuseum

GUTHRIE, Okla. — Join the Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library on Tuesday, August 11, at 7 p.m. for a lecture on the history of Kaw Lake and the Kaw Nation. Claire Cox will be the featured presenter.

From 1940 to 1982, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers built over 200 man-made lakes in Oklahoma. The fact that these lakes are relatively new to the region often escapes public memory, as does the idea that the federal government built each lake at a high ecological and social cost, requiring the destruction of ecosystems and the forced displacement of Native peoples. This presentation will focus on the history of Kaw Lake, located east of Ponca City, Oklahoma, which flooded the Kaw Nation’s reservation.

Cox is a Ph.D. student at the University of Oklahoma. Her research focuses on the 20th-century environmental and Indigenous history of the Great Plains. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from the University of Kansas. Cox also works at the Wakarusa River Valley Heritage Museum in Lawrence, Kansas, where she combined her research into a collaborative grant project that concluded with the installation of a permanent exhibit about the Kaw Nation.

The event is free and open to the public. The Oklahoma Territorial Museum is located at 406 E. Oklahoma Ave. in Guthrie. For more information, please call 405-282-1889.

The Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications, the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit okhistory.org.

###

Editor’s Note: Photos of the Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library are available upon request.

Back to the Press Room