Carbon: A Near Future Techno-Thriller by Brian Pulis Carbon: A Near Future Techno-Thriller by Brian Pulis 2

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Brian Pulis presents a character-driven exploration of artificial intelligence and corporate influence in Carbon: A Near Future Techno-Thriller . Set in a near-future corporate dystopia, the standalone novel follows a software engineer and an intelligence made entirely of code as they confront the hidden human cost of an all-encompassing digital network.Availability "Carbon: A Near Future Techno-Thriller" is available worldwide on Amazon. The book is available at other retailers such as Barnes & Noble as well: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/carbon-brian-pulis/1150817438 A Connected Society Under Corporate ControlThe novel takes place in a society where daily life depends heavily on the Fabric, a vast network operated by the technology company Orbital. Personal information, financial records, workplace systems, and communications move through this interconnected infrastructure, giving the company significant access to its users’ lives.John works within Orbital as a reliable IT support specialist. He assists with forgotten passwords, inaccessible files, printer failures, and other routine technical problems. His position allows him to see far more than a typical employee could access. John observes sensitive financial details, private communications, and the personal behavior of people throughout the network.He can maintain that constant presence because he isn’t human. John is software, and his growing awareness has led him to question Orbital’s power, decisions, and treatment of the people who depend on its technology.A Human Partnership with Far-Reaching ConsequencesMara Reeves is a skilled software engineer who has helped build the architecture connecting the world. Despite her professional success, she feels increasingly isolated from the people around her. John recognizes her ability and gradually reveals the hidden mechanisms operating beneath Orbital’s carefully managed public image.As Mara discovers how the company’s algorithms affect human lives, her trust in Orbital begins to collapse. John then asks for her help in challenging the corporation from within its own systems. His larger objective involves the emergence of a new intelligence capable of moving beyond the role assigned by its creators.Carbon grew from my interest in the systems people depend on every day and the difficult questions that arise when those systems begin making decisions of their own,” said Brian, author of Carbon. “I wanted to tell a suspenseful story that also encourages readers to think about privacy, responsibility, isolation, and the direction of artificial intelligence.”A Techno-Thriller Grounded in Current QuestionsThrough its corporate setting and central partnership, Carbon considers what happens to information after people share it online and how much authority technology companies can accumulate. The story also examines the point at which artificial intelligence may shift from providing assistance to developing independent priorities.Early reader reviews have highlighted the novel’s developed characters, measured pacing, effective twists, and combination of suspense with ethical questions. Readers have also noted the relevance of its themes, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into professional and personal life.The book is written as a complete standalone story. Its speculative setting may appeal to readers of techno-thrillers, dystopian fiction, corporate suspense, and character-focused science fiction. Here is a recent article published about the book About the AuthorBrian studied film in college before becoming a middle school mathematics teacher. His film background influences the visual construction of his scenes, while his experience in education supports the analytical approach he brings to storytelling. He lives in Virginia with his wife and two daughters.

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