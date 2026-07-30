Author D.R. Berlin Returns with The Third Estate: Devil's Tango—A High-Stakes Espionage Thriller Launching August 10

New novel blends military realism, medical precision, and relentless suspense in the next installment of The Third Estate series.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning thriller author D.R. Berlin returns with The Third Estate: Devil's Tango, an electrifying espionage thriller that combines conspiracy, betrayal, and cinematic action into a pulse-pounding story of survival. Scheduled for release on August 10, 2026, the novel delivers a gripping blend of mystery, suspense, military intrigue, and emotional intensity for readers who crave intelligent, fast-paced thrillers.

When medical student and military officer Sophie Allard is falsely accused of murder, everything she has built begins to unravel. A dying gunshot victim whispers a cryptic message intended for someone else, setting off a chain of events that transforms Sophie from healer to fugitive overnight. Framed for murder and pursued by an organization that leaves no witnesses, she discovers that every attempt to uncover the truth only tightens the trap around her.

Her only hope lies with Kai Lovac, a former operative whose past is as dangerous as the enemies hunting them. Once part of the shadows, Lovac knows firsthand the deadly reach of the mysterious Third Estate, a covert syndicate willing to eliminate anyone who threatens its existence. Together, Sophie and Lovac are thrust into a deadly race through hidden laboratories, coded messages, shifting alliances, and relentless assassins, where trust becomes both their greatest weapon and their greatest vulnerability.

"Because when the music stops, one wrong move will end everything."

Drawing on her remarkable background as a U.S. Army veteran, general surgeon, and graduate of MIT and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, D.R. Berlin brings exceptional authenticity to every page. Her firsthand knowledge of medicine, military operations, and scientific precision creates a level of realism rarely found in contemporary thrillers, making The Third Estate series both intellectually engaging and relentlessly entertaining.

The novel will appeal to readers of Orphan X, The Gray Man, Jack Reacher, and The Terminal List, as well as fans of espionage thrillers featuring intelligent female protagonists, morally complex antiheroes, secret organizations, military and medical settings, and high-stakes conspiracies. Written for both young adult and adult audiences, The Third Estate: Devil's Tango balances explosive action with layered character development and emotional depth.

About the Author

D.R. Berlin is an award-winning author of mystery, suspense, and thriller fiction. A U.S. Army veteran, general surgeon, and graduate of MIT and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, she is the creator of The Third Estate series—a cinematic world of espionage, conspiracy, family secrets, and impossible choices. Her unique professional background lends authenticity, precision, and emotional realism to every novel. Away from the operating room and the writing desk, she is often found photographing her children's sporting events, earning the affectionate nickname "Mamarazzi."

Book Information

Title: The Third Estate: Devil's Tango

Author: D.R. Berlin

Release Date: August 10, 2026

Genres: Thriller • Suspense • Mystery • Action/Adventure • Young Adult

Learn More

Author Website: https://drberlinauthor.com

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Third-Estate-Devils-Tango-Book-ebook/dp/B0GXXCZT6X

Official Book Trailer: https://youtu.be/Sh9uETroU28

Interviews

Bookview Review:

https://bookviewreview.com/2026/07/25/interview-with-author-d-r-berlin-2/

The Bookish Magazine:

https://thebookishmagazine.com/2026/07/27/d-r-berlin-on-crafting-suspense-precision-and-purpose-in-the-third-estate-devils-tango/

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