State Police Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols in Counties across the State in August 2026
State Police Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols in Counties across the State in August 2026
Statewide, NM – State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during August 2026.
We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising.
These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.
Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drive impaired.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) Traffic Safety Division provides overtime grant funding to local law enforcement agencies for traffic safety enforcement, training, education, and equipment in high-risk areas statewide. This partnership strengthens efforts to enhance road safety and reduce impaired driving across New Mexico communities, creating safer roads for all. #ENDWI
Who:
New Mexico State Police
What:
Sobriety Checkpoints, Saturation Patrols, and Registration/Insurance/DL Checkpoints
When:
August 2026
Where:
All New Mexico Counties
Why:
So, we can ENDWI+ in New Mexico
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.