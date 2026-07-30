State Police Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols in Counties across the State in August 2026

Statewide, NM – State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols; and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints in all New Mexico counties during August 2026.

We are bringing awareness to these events to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising.

These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs.

Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drive impaired.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) Traffic Safety Division provides overtime grant funding to local law enforcement agencies for traffic safety enforcement, training, education, and equipment in high-risk areas statewide. This partnership strengthens efforts to enhance road safety and reduce impaired driving across New Mexico communities, creating safer roads for all. #ENDWI

Who:

New Mexico State Police

What:

Sobriety Checkpoints, Saturation Patrols, and Registration/Insurance/DL Checkpoints

When:

August 2026

Where:

All New Mexico Counties

Why:

So, we can ENDWI+ in New Mexico