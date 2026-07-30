QuHarrison Terry Enters The Great World Race; Filmmaker Marcel Rodriguez to Direct Documentary 'Miles Tell the Truth

QuHarrison Terry has run more than 1,380 miles in 2026. In November he runs 183 more — seven marathons, seven continents, seven consecutive days.

The Great World Race begins Nov. 15. Terry trained a year alongside an AI he built; Marcel Rodriguez is filming it as Miles Tell the Truth.

The Great World Race isn't about 183 miles. It's about becoming a person who can run 183 miles.” — QuHarrison Terry

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology author and entrepreneur QuHarrison Terry will compete in The Great World Race, a challenge that entails seven marathons on seven continents in seven consecutive days beginning November 15, 2026.

Terry came to distance running less than a year ago. He got to the start line by treating his own body as an experiment: since September 2025, he has trained every day alongside an AI system he built himself, layered on the consumer wearables he already wore. Seven months in, he won the Running Through the Decades Half Marathon in Dallas outright. He has logged more than 1,380 miles in 2026 alone, and every one of them is public at qt.live/miles.

"AI can guide me, adjust the plan, and help me make better decisions," said Terry. "But you cannot fake the miles. You cannot outsource the work. That's why I chose running miles — it tells the truth."

Filmmaker Marcel Rodriguez is documenting the road to the start line in Miles Tell The Truth, a social reality documentary — a film released while it is still being lived, rather than assembled after the fact. Every training run, setback, breakthrough, and recovery session becomes part of a story that unfolds publicly as it happens, across documentary chapters, daily social content, and community events.

Viewers see the failures alongside the victories and the doubt alongside the confidence. The race is the destination. The transformation required to reach it is the story.

"Running is one of the oldest sports known to man, yet I didn't really fall in love with it until a year ago," said Terry. "This is about documenting what it takes to become someone who strives to run at the highest level. The miles don't care about intentions. They only record action."

The project turns on a line Terry put on record before the training got hard: "The Great World Race isn't about 183 miles. It's about becoming a person who can run 183 miles."

Miles Tell the Truth picks up where Momentum City left off. Terry wrote, shot, and produced that series alone — Chapter I in Bali, Chapter II in Tokyo — to explain why a decade in high-growth tech ended in discipline. "I was the guy explaining the future before it arrived," he says in Chapter I. "But eventually you realize that talking about the future isn't the same as inhabiting it." The chapters set the terms this documentary now tests: momentum is built in quiet places where nobody is watching, consistency is the only thing that survives chaos, and — as Tokyo's underground drift drivers demonstrate — control comes before speed.

Momentum City ended at the moment before the starting line. Miles Tell the Truth is everything after it, and the first chapter Terry hasn't shot alone.

"It's my job to capture this lightning bolt in a bottle," said Rodriguez. "It will demand all I know about storytelling and cinematography as we create and share Qu's dynamic story on the run."

The documentary also carries integrated partnerships across performance, health technology, recovery, travel, nutrition, apparel, and consumer technology. Partner products are put to work and documented under real conditions, not advertised.

Miles Tell the Truth is in production through the race in November. Distribution and partnership announcements are expected in the coming months.

About The Great World Race

Seven marathons, seven continents, seven consecutive days, with only flight time to recover. The 2026 edition begins November 15.

About QuHarrison Terry

QuHarrison Terry is a technology author and entrepreneur who leads growth at Mark Cuban Companies and sits on the board of the neurotechnology company NextSense. He co-authored The NFT Handbook and The Metaverse Handbook. He wrote, shot, and produced the documentary series Momentum City, and wrote and executive produced the short film Screens. He began training seriously in September 2025 and won his first half marathon outright seven months later.

About Marcel Rodriguez

Marcel Rodriguez is a filmmaker and screenwriter. At Troublemaker Studios in Austin he co-wrote The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, developed action properties including Machete Kills, and served as a WGA staff writer on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series for the El Rey Network. He pairs cinematic craft with authentic human stories.

Momentum City, Chapter I — the road to The Great World Race

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