ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP VANJA HABEKOVIC NAMED TO LAWDRAGON'S INAUGURAL LEADING GLOBAL WEALTH LAWYER LIST

Vanja Habekovic

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner and Tax Department Chair Vanja Habekovic has been selected for Lawdragon’s inaugural “100 Leading Global Wealth Lawyers” guide.The list recognizes an elite group of trusted advisors worldwide who guide high-net-worth individuals, families, and family offices through complex global tax structuring, wealth management, and cross-border transactions. Candidates are chosen through Lawdragon’s rigorous selection process of independent journalistic research, firm submissions, and peer vetting.Habekovic chairs the firm’s Tax and Family Office practice. With over two decades of experience, she crafts forward-thinking tax strategies for family offices, high-net-worth individuals, private foundations and closely held businesses. Her exceptional depth and breadth of tax expertise truly set her apart from traditional corporate counsel.Highly regarded across the legal industry and widely respected by her peers, Habekovic has received several recent accolades, including earning “Legal Visionary” distinction for 2026 by the Los Angeles Times and being named to Legal 500's inaugural Los Angeles Elite list.

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