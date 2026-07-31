Connect Credit Union Selects Appli to Bring AI-Powered Calculators to Newly Redesigned Website

Florida credit union pairs Appli's interactive lending tools with its recently relaunched digital presence

Appli gives our members an easy, interactive way to explore financial scenarios, better understand their options, and make decisions with greater confidence.” — Cynthia Ryan, EVP/COO, Connect Credit Union

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Appli, the creator of the industry's first AI-powered smart financial calculator, announced today that Connect Credit Union has selected its calculator solution to give members a more interactive way to explore their loan options online.Founded in 1962, Connect Credit Union serves the Florida Department of Transportation and the broader South Florida community through 31 Florida counties and 3 branches. The credit union, which holds roughly $103 million in assets, relaunched its website on July 1 and is now adding Appli's calculators as part of that broader refresh.“We hadn't seen anything with a real AI component before, and that's what caught my attention,” said Ken Barr, Vice President of Marketing at Connect Credit Union. “We had just given our website a fresh new look, so we wanted a calculator that matched it, not just functionally, but visually. If something isn't engaging, members are less likely to use it, and this felt like the right fit for where we're headed.”“Financial decisions can feel overwhelming, particularly when members are trying to determine what fits comfortably within their budgets,” said Cynthia Ryan, EVP/COO of Connect Credit Union. "Appli gives our members an easy, interactive way to explore financial scenarios, better understand their options, and make decisions with greater confidence. This partnership allows us to combine the convenience of technology with the personal service and trusted guidance our members expect from Connect Credit Union."Connect plans to launch Appli's calculators for auto loans, personal loans, mortgages, and balance transfers, with a target launch date before the beginning of September. The credit union expects to add calculators for additional products over time as it continues to build out its digital lending experience.“We want members to see more than just the monthly payment,” Barr added. “We want them to understand exactly what's included in that number. And for members who don't qualify right away, we still capture their information so we can work with them and help get them to where they want to be.”“Connect's members are digitally savvy, and they expect that from every part of their credit union experience now, not just online banking,” said Tim Pranger, CEO of Appli. “Rolling this out right after their website relaunch means members will see it as part of one connected upgrade, not a separate tool bolted on later.”For more information about Appli and its smart financial calculator for credit unions, visit www. hiappli.com About AppliAppli, founded in 2024 by POPi/o co-founder Tim Pranger, provides AI-powered financial calculators that help lenders and member service representatives create personalized, engaging shopping experiences for financial products. By combining real-time analysis with generative AI, Appli's tools boost customer confidence and increase conversion rates for financial institutions. For more information about Appli and its smart financial calculator for credit unions, visit hiappli.com.About Connect Credit UnionFounded in 1962, Connect Credit Union has evolved from serving Florida's transportation industry into a full-service financial institution serving members across the state. With branches in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Stuart, Connect serves eligible members throughout 31 Florida counties, providing personalized service, innovative financial tools, and trusted financial solutions. Connect Credit Union remains guided by the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” and its vision to Create memorable Connections. To learn more, visit connectcu.org

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