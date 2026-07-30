Barakat + Bossa Secures $1 Million Court-Entered Judgment for Stinger Golf in Trademark Case Against LIV Golf

Brian Barakat, Founding Partner Barakat + Bossa

LIV Golf illegally used the trademarked "Stinger" name for one of its original pro teams and merch. LIV has been forced to rebrand the team and pay $1 million.

This result protects a brand that Stinger Golf built through more than 30 years of hard work and investment.” — Brian Barakat

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida entered a $1 million judgment and permanent injunction in favor of Barakat + Bossa client Stinger Tees, Inc. d/b/a Stinger Golf against LIV Golf Inc. and Fairway TM Co 6, LLC.The judgment was entered on July 7, 2026, by Chief U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga following Stinger Golf’s acceptance of an Offer of Judgment under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 68.Stinger Golf is a Cleveland-based manufacturer that has developed and protected its brand for more than 30 years. The company holds federal trademark registrations associated with the STINGER mark and manufactures approximately 20 million golf tees annually.Barakat + Bossa previously announced its representation of Stinger Golf in the litigation, which asserted claims for federal trademark infringement and unfair competition under the Lanham Act, together with related claims under Florida common law. The complaint challenged the use of the STINGER name in connection with LIV Golf’s former Stinger GC team and related merchandise.The matter was led by Barakat + Bossa Partner Brian Barakat and attorney Patrick Furman, alongside co-counsel John DiMatteo of DiMatteo & Associates and Joseph Sofer of Sofer & Haroun, LLP.“This result protects a brand that Stinger Golf built through more than 30 years of hard work and investment,” said Brian Barakat, founding partner of Barakat + Bossa. “The judgment provides both substantial monetary relief and lasting protection against confusingly similar use of the STINGER name. We are proud to have stood with Stinger Golf and helped protect the value and identity of its brand.”The case is styled Stinger Tees, Inc. d/b/a Stinger Golf v. LIV Golf Inc., World Wide Golf Brands Ltd. d/b/a Stuburt, and Fairway TM Co 6, LLC, Case No. 25-cv-22508-CMA, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. The July 7, 2026, judgment applies to LIV Golf Inc. and Fairway TM Co 6, LLC.ABOUT BARAKAT + BOSSABarakat + Bossa is a Chambers-ranked international business law firm trusted by entrepreneurs, privately held companies, and multinational corporations for more than two decades. The firm is renowned for its strategic, results-driven counsel in high-stakes legal matters. With a multicultural team fluent in more than a dozen languages, Barakat + Bossa helps clients navigate the U.S. legal market with clarity and confidence, serving businesses in Florida and around the world, including Europe, Asia, and Latin America.Guided by its philosophy—Trained to Protect + Win—the firm combines deep legal expertise, relentless preparation, and a culture of scholarship and innovation. Its attorneys are recognized leaders in their fields and are committed to staying at the forefront of business law through publishing, teaching, and advanced training.

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