Next 100 opposes the Trump Administration's push to develop data centers on federal lands in Nevada and Kentucky

The Next 100 Coalition stands against the recent decisions of the DOE and DOI to build data centers on federally owned sites and public lands.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Next 100 Coalition stands vehemently against the recent decisions of the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Interior (DOI) to build data centers on federally owned sites and public lands. We call for the immediate halt of plans to develop data centers at both sites.

The recent announcements from the DOI and DOE reflect a broader federal trend by the Trump Administration to accelerate the development of data centers while forsaking the health of communities, wildlife, and the environment.

We are appalled by the fact that the public was cut out of the process for the decisions. This is another attack on the American democratic process by this Administration.

"Public lands belong to the American people, not to private tech corporations seeking quick access to real estate, fresh water, and energy," said Chela Garcia Irlando, Executive Director of the Next 100 Coalition.

“AI infrastructure isn’t neutral, it’s an energy and water-intensive industrial development that’s being greenwashed and sidestepping critical permitting processes with almost little public input.”

The Next 100 Coalition calls for the Administration to cease all developments of data centers on public lands and we call for Congress to ban data centers on federal public lands.

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