Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 482,585 in the last 365 days.

Senator Slap Welcomes $1.615 Million Investment Supporting West Hartford, Burlington Bridge Replacements

July 30, 2026

Banner

July 30, 2026
 

Today, State Senator Derek Slap (D-West Hartford) welcomed the state’s announced commitment of $1,614,825 through the Department of Transportation’s State Local Bridge Program. The funds in question will help with replacement efforts for bridges in West Hartford and Burlington.

“The safety of our local infrastructure is vital for our communities, but its cost can be challenging for municipalities to meet, making this state support hugely beneficial,” said Sen. Slap. “I’m grateful to Governor Lamont and state leaders for their commitment to our state and our communities.”

In West Hartford, the state will invest $978,075 to replace the bridge carrying Old Brook Road over Mountain Farms Brook.

In Burlington, the state’s commitment of $636,750 will support the replacement of the bridge carrying Alto Road over a local brook.

Connecticut legislators established the State Local Bridge Program in 1984, supporting town and cities with the costs of upgrading and maintaining 4,200 bridges statewide. In the last decade, Connecticut made a total of approximately $180 million in grant investments supporting bridges.

Share this page:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senator Slap Welcomes $1.615 Million Investment Supporting West Hartford, Burlington Bridge Replacements

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.