Senator Slap Welcomes $1.615 Million Investment Supporting West Hartford, Burlington Bridge Replacements

July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026



Today,welcomed the state’s announced commitment of $1,614,825 through the Department of Transportation’s State Local Bridge Program. The funds in question will help with replacement efforts for bridges in West Hartford and Burlington.

“The safety of our local infrastructure is vital for our communities, but its cost can be challenging for municipalities to meet, making this state support hugely beneficial,” said Sen. Slap. “I’m grateful to Governor Lamont and state leaders for their commitment to our state and our communities.”

In West Hartford, the state will invest $978,075 to replace the bridge carrying Old Brook Road over Mountain Farms Brook.

In Burlington, the state’s commitment of $636,750 will support the replacement of the bridge carrying Alto Road over a local brook.

Connecticut legislators established the State Local Bridge Program in 1984, supporting town and cities with the costs of upgrading and maintaining 4,200 bridges statewide. In the last decade, Connecticut made a total of approximately $180 million in grant investments supporting bridges.