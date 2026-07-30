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Expect traffic slowdowns Aug. 1 at southbound Highway 52-Civic Center Drive for bridge work in Rochester (July 29, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. – Southbound Highway 52 motorists in Rochester at the Highway 14/Civic Center Drive exits will see short-term ramp and lane closures beginning early Saturday, Aug. 1 as crews seal cracks and joints on bridge decks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists may experience traffic congestion and delays on southbound Highway 52 on Saturday during work and should seek alternate routes.

Crews will also be doing work on northbound Highway 52 at the Zumbro River south of Exit 53 at 16th Street SW. Northbound motorists will see lane closures and should be alert for traffic slowdowns through the work zone. Work should be completed Saturday, weather permitting.

This is part of a larger project on various state highways in Mower and Olmsted counties with a contractor sealing joints and cracks on a series of thirty-four bridges. Sealing cracks and joints on the bridges helps extend the wear life of the bridges. Work is expected to continue through August.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must: 

  • Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
  • Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.
  • Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
  • Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
  • Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • Do the zipper merge.
  • Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
  • Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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Expect traffic slowdowns Aug. 1 at southbound Highway 52-Civic Center Drive for bridge work in Rochester (July 29, 2026)

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