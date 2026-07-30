Highway 53 Hermantown pavement night work starts Aug. 2 (July 29, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting night work on Highway 53 in Hermantown between Haines Road and Midway Road starting Sunday, Aug. 2. Paving work will require lane closures between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and all signalized intersections will be put in a four-way flashing stop condition. Connecting streets will be closed for up to two hours while the pavement seal coat cures. This work is expected to occur for six consecutive nights, weather permitting.

Following this work, the project will be suspended for 14 days to allow for cure time. Permanent striping will also be installed during night work.

Please visit the project website for additional information.

Work zone safety tips

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

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