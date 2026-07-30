MaineDOT to Work on I-295 in South Portland

Drivers should plan for detours.

SOUTH PORTLAND – July 30, 2026 — From August 9 to August 11, the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will close Route 1 between Billy Vachon Avenue and the I‑295 southbound on‑ramp at Exit 4, including the ramp from Veterans Memorial Bridge, from 8 P.M. to 6 A.M. each night as part of a highway construction project. Traffic will be detoured via Main Street, Westbrook Street, and Broadway to the I‑295 southbound on‑ramp at Exit 3.

Drivers and pedestrians should follow the detour map and detour signs while on site.

Message boards are in place to warn drivers of the closure.

Motorists should expect delays and use caution when traveling through the detour zone.

The project work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled to the following night if the weather does not allow for work to be conducted.

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2026.

The contractor for this project is Wyman & Simpson of Richmond, Maine.

The contract amount is $12,444,444.44.