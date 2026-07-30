SNAP recipients in 10 Oregon counties have more time to replace food lost during recent fires

If you live in one of 10 Oregon counties and lost food bought with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits because of recent fires and evacuations, you now have more time to ask for replacement benefits.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has extended the deadline for people whose food was lost or spoiled due to the wildfires in July.

Households in the counties listed below have until Aug. 14, to report food losses and request replacement SNAP benefits.

Counties included in the extended deadline:

Crook

Deschutes

Gilliam

Jackson

Jefferson

Sherman

Umatilla

Union

Wasco

Wheeler

What if I live in another county?

If you live outside these counties, the usual rule still applies.



You must report food losses within 10 days of the incident. ODHS may ask for proof.

How to request SNAP replacement benefits

You can request replacement benefits in any of these ways:

Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the household’s existing Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. The maximum replacement amount is the cost of the food lost, not to exceed the household's normal monthly SNAP benefit.

When does the extended deadline end?

The extended deadline ends Aug. 14, 2026.

After that date, the 10-day reporting rule will apply again.

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: Visit oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Call 1-855-673-2372 or visit adrcoforegon.org.

Find more resources near you: Dial 211, text your zip code to 898-211, or visit 211info.org

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 in 5 eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Individuals in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at benefits.oregon.gov